Twitter might add an edit button after users' request

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is ‘thinking’ to add an edit button on the website after users’ requested for an option to fix their bad tweets.

On Thursday, the Twitter CEO asked users if they want to see any change on the website in 2017. Among many suggestions made by the users, the prominent and common one was to include an edit function on the website.

“This is our most requested feature (today & always). Mostly to quickly fix mistakes,” Dorsey added.

“Is it more important to edit for spelling/corrections? 5 minute window to edit mistakes or do you need to be able to edit anytime?” he asked users who suggested edit option.

“We are thinking a lot,” Dorsey added.