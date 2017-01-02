Technology, In Other News

Twitter might add an edit button after users' request

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 2, 2017, 9:22 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2017, 9:43 am IST
On Thursday, the Twitter CEO asked users if they want to see any change on the website in 2017.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey
 Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is ‘thinking’ to add an edit button on the website after users’ requested for an option to fix their bad tweets.

On Thursday, the Twitter CEO asked users if they want to see any change on the website in 2017. Among many suggestions made by the users, the prominent and common one was to include an edit function on the website.

Twitter

Twitter

 “This is our most requested feature (today & always). Mostly to quickly fix mistakes,” Dorsey added.

“Is it more important to edit for spelling/corrections? 5 minute window to edit mistakes or do you need to be able to edit anytime?” he asked users who suggested edit option.

“We are thinking a lot,” Dorsey added.

Tags: 2017, twitter, edit

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood has often been accused of being nepotistic, but every year a few star kids do commence their envied journey in the most fancied industry in India. Following are the star kids, who are expected to be making their debut in 2017.

Yearender 2016: Star kids to watch out for in 2017
Numerous celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Saif-Kareena step out for lunch, Hrithik returns from holiday
Bollywood stars were seen around Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sanjay, Sooraj, Imtiaz, other stars spotted in Mumbai
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao celebrated their wedding anniversary in Panchgani. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir and Kiran celebrate anniversary with family, friends in Panchgani
When it came to Bollywood, 2016 wasn't a very amazing year. As usual, Indian cinema bombarded audiences with one after another release. But only few lived upto everyone's expectations while many films just made fans walk out of the cinema halls. As we say goodbye to 2016, here's a list of this year's biggest box office duds.

Yearender 2016: These big films were complete duds
Numerous celebrities were seen at various places in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Priyanka, Arjun, Abhi-Ash, other stars up the glamour quotient
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp virus on the run: Indian defence, security forces send out high alert

The files in the attachment are programmed to steal login credentials and banking details like passwords and PIN numbers.
 

Delhi: Man dies after smashing beer bottle on his own head during party

He allegedly was in an inebriated state following which he got involved in a fight over playing the music of his choice, the police said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

ASUS X00GD with 4850mAh battery shows up on TENNA

Rose Gold variant of ASUS X00GD spotted on TENNA
 

Usain Bolt calls-in MUTV after Manchester United victory

Usain Bolt believes that the Red Devils were starting to look like their old selves. (Photo: AFP)
 

Indian sportspersons wish fans a Happy New Year

Both PV Sindhu and Sakshi Malik came into the limelight by virtue of being the only two Indians to win medals at the Rio Olympics. (Photo: PTI)
 

Far away from Bollywood, Katrina follows her heart over diet charts!

Katrina with her sister (Courtesy: Facebook/ KatrinaKaif).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

WhatsApp virus on the run: Indian defence, security forces send out high alert

The files in the attachment are programmed to steal login credentials and banking details like passwords and PIN numbers.

Twitter chief for China quits, hails its performance

Chen said that over the past two years, Twitter's advertising base in the China region had grown almost 400 percent.

Extra second added to Indian time today

The NPL, one of the oldest laboratories in the country, has five atomic clocks and nearly 300 such pieces exist across the globe.

NASA captures image of ISS crossing Sun

There is also the challenge of knowing where the space station will be, relative to Earth and at what time

New wound-dressing material made from bamboo plants

Cellulose is major component of plant cell wall. Different plants have different shape and size and this could be one of the reason for the different characteristics. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham