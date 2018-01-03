search on deccanchronicle.com
Technology, Gadgets

Is Microsoft working on an iPhone dock for Windows PCs?

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 3, 2018, 10:15 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2018, 10:15 am IST
Leaks suggest that Microsoft is trying hard to integrate its Windows 10 OS with iOS for encouraging sales of their Windows devices.
Even when the device is in an ‘undocked’ state, it will continue to offer notifications from the PC as well as aid VoIP calls, if connected to the PC.
 Even when the device is in an ‘undocked’ state, it will continue to offer notifications from the PC as well as aid VoIP calls, if connected to the PC.

Microsoft hasn’t had a positive run with its mobile platform in the past, with the company officially admitting the failure of Windows Phone late last year. However, the Redmond giant isn’t stepping back and is rather pushing its apps as well as services to the both the Android and iOS platforms for maintaining a foothold in the smartphone market. And now, it seems that company is looking to tread into hardware accessories for these platforms if MSPowerUser’s reports are to be believed.

Microsoft has filed a patent for a new device that seems to look like a dock for the iPhone. Titled 'User Input Peripheral', the drawings of the patent reveal that the device will aid seamless connections between a supported Windows computer and an iPhone. It consists of a spring-loaded lightning connector in the middle surrounded by LED notification lights and buttons to make calls. There’s even a button to make Skype calls, showing that Microsoft is serious about pushing its trademark applications and services to other platforms.

 

Microsoft

In the patent, Microsoft describes that the device could be connected to a PC in both wired as well as wireless ways — there appears to be some sort of port and a cable for it to connect to PCs. As for wireless connections, Bluetooth is the preferred choice. Even when the device is in an ‘undocked’ state, it will continue to offer notifications from the PC as well as aid VoIP calls, if connected to the PC.

Microsoft

However, this is a patent, which means that the chances of this becoming a reality could be pretty slim. But if it happens for real, then we might be looking at Microsoft becoming one of the biggest names to join Apple’s ‘Made for iPhone’ program. It could also show that Microsoft is seriously interested in pulling users from the Apple ecosystem to the Windows platform by offering integration between all the mobile platforms.

Tags: microsoft, apple, ios




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA's new tech can boost wheat yield by three times in space

The NASA experiments involved using continuous light on wheat which triggered early reproduction in the plants.
 

IPL 2018: Player retention event to be broadcast live on Star Sports

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to be a promising affair, with the much-awaited IPL auctions set to take place in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28.(Photo: BCCI)
 

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 under works, might release in Q2 2018: Report

If all of these rumours prove to be true, then the Redmi Note 5 should have an impressive specification list for a 2018 midrange smartphone. (Photo: Redmi 5 Plus)
 

Salt Bae who? Sachin shows off cooking skills with 'finger licking' BBQ chicken

Ever since his playing days, Sachin has been a die-hard foodie that saw him try his hands on many dishes. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Rare turn of events causes twins to be born a year apart from each other

The siblings were delivered naturally but on either side of midnight (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Chef sparks outrage for spiking vegan group's meals with meat

The page for the restaurant on Google has received hundreds of reviews, dragging the rating down to just 1.1 stars out of five. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Gadgets

Noise Mate BT speaker review: A simple desk clock backed by a potent BT speaker

The Noise Mate has been designed to sit on the desk, which means it has to strike the right chord between practicality and aesthetics.

Creative announces Muvo 1c splashproof Bluetooth speakers

The speaker features an oversized passive radiator for enhanced bass. Users can connect two Muvo 1c speakers together wirelessly using the Stereo Wireless Link technology.

Kerala: Cyber forensic cell in vigilance

Three cyber cells equipped with tools for extracting digital evidences from various types of gadgets like mobile phones and hard disks are being set up.

Samsung launches 'Level In ANC' earphones

The Level In ANC earphones are available in various major retail stores for purchase.

Creative launches Chrono Bluetooth speaker for Rs 5,999

It also comes with a Sound Blaster Connect app that lets users tune radio stations, switch audio sources, and view microSD card songs – from a smartphone or tablet.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham