Serena announces engagement to Reddit co-founder Ohanian with a poem

Published Dec 30, 2016, 9:19 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2016, 9:27 am IST
Williams won Wimbledon 2016, the 71st singles title of her career, to match Steffi Graf with an Open Era-record 22 Grand Slam singles.
Serena Williams, 35, and Alexis Ohanian, 33, did not reveal a wedding date in the postings, listed under the Reddit tag 'isaidyes'. (Photo: Serena Williams / Instagram)
Washington: Tennis superstar Serena Williams announced Thursday she is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, breaking the news with a poem on her verified Reddit account.

Williams, 35, and Ohanian, 33, did not reveal a wedding date in the postings, listed under the Reddit tag 'isaidyes'.

"I came home A little late, Someone had a bag packed for me, And a carriage awaited, Destination: Rome, To escort me to my very own "charming" Back to where our stars first collided, And now it was full circle At the same table we first met by chance, This time he made it not by chance But by choice, Down on one knee He said 4 words And r/isaidyes," Williams posted on her account.

Serena Williams broke the news of her engagement with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian with a poem. (Photo: Screengrab)Serena Williams broke the news of her engagement with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian with a poem. (Photo: Screengrab)

A reply from his verified account said: "And you made me the happiest man on the planet."

Alexis Ohanian said he was the happiest man on the planet. (Photo: Screengrab)Alexis Ohanian said he was the happiest man on the planet. (Photo: Screengrab)

The WTA Tour, which Williams has dominated for much of her career, posted a photo of Williams and Ohanian on Twitter with a message of congratulations.

Williams won this year's Wimbledon crown, the 71st singles title of her career, to match Steffi Graf with an Open Era-record 22 Grand Slam singles titles, two shy of Margaret Court's all-time record.

She later completed 186 consecutive weeks as world number one, matching Graf for the longest run at the top in rankings history, but she was dethroned from the spot by Angelique Kerber in September.

