Sports, Tennis

Roger Federer takes on Rafael Nadal in classic Australian Open final

REUTERS
Published Jan 28, 2017, 3:20 pm IST
Updated Jan 28, 2017, 3:20 pm IST
One of the great modern-day sporting rivalries will have another chapter in the Australian Open final when Roger Federer faces Rafael Nadal.
Rafael Nadal has a 6-2 record over Roger Federer in Grand Slam finals. (Photo: AFP)
 Rafael Nadal has a 6-2 record over Roger Federer in Grand Slam finals. (Photo: AFP)

Melbourne: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal take to Rod Laver Arena to reprise one of the great sporting rivalries of the modern age on Sunday, a fitting climax to an Australian Open which has sent tennis back to the future.

After the thirty-something Williams sisters play their own throwback final on Saturday, Federer and Nadal will meet in a Grand Slam final for the first time in more than five years. Their ninth meeting in a Grand Slam final is all the sweeter for being so unexpected.

Last October, as both men have recalled this week, Federer travelled to Mallorca for the opening of his friend's new tennis academy. The Swiss was on "one leg" after knee surgery and the Spaniard still hampered by the wrist injury that wrecked his 2016 season.

"At that moment, for sure we never thought that we had the chance to be in a final again, and especially in the first of the year," recalled Nadal. "Both of us I think worked very hard to be where we are. It's great that we are again in a moment like this."

As Nadal and Federer arrived at Melbourne Park as ninth and 17th seeds, therefore, the first drafts of the obituaries of two great sporting careers were being prepared.

They were hurriedly dropped back into the files, however, as it became apparent the duo were playing vintage tennis: Federer all fluidity and peerless shot-making, Nadal at his brutal best from the baseline.

The early departures of reigning champion Novak Djokovic and top seed Andy Murray, the players who had joined Federer and Nadal to make up the "Big Four", then opened up the path to a grand final reunion.

Although it has often felt more like 2007 than 2017 at Melbourne Park this week, even great champions are not immune to the ravages of time. At 35, Swiss Federer is the oldest men's Grand Slam finalist since Ken Rosewall lost the U.S. Open final in 1974 at the age of 39.

Nadal might be five years younger but has been on tour since his late teens and the effort required for his attritional playing style puts tremendous strain on his body.

And while Federer has been able to rest up after his three-hour semifinal victory over Stan Wawrinka on Thursday, Nadal must recuperate as best he can after his epic five-hour victory over Grigor Dimitrov on Friday.

"That's what I'm going to try," the 14-times grand slam champion said. "I did it in 2009. I am seven, eight years older."

That five-set 2009 victory over Federer earned Nadal his sole Australian Open crown and another would make him the only man in the open era apart from Roy Emerson to have won all four grand slams twice.

Federer has four Australian Open titles but just a single French Open crown, his path to Roland Garros glory more often than not blocked by Nadal.

Immediately after his semi-final, as he was finally able to ponder meeting his great rival, the 17-times grand slam champion suggested his 11-23 record against Nadal might have been in part due to them meeting on clay so often early in their careers.

Afterwards, in his news conference, he was less candid, noting only that the pace of the Rod Laver Arena this year allowed him to be more aggressive.

"Now it's a different time," he said. "A lot of time has gone by. I know this court allows me to play a certain game against Rafa that I cannot do on centre court at the French Open."

Nadal has a 6-2 edge over Federer in Grand Slam finals but few are making a call with any confidence over who will win Sunday's contest.

"I just know that two of the greatest players of tennis are going to square off on Sunday, and it's going to be a freakin' amazing match," Dimitrov said on Friday.

Tags: australian open, roger federer, rafael nadal, federer vs nadal

Nation Gallery

India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
Thousands of youngsters who were on their way to RK beach in Visakhapatnam to take part in a silent protest demanding Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh were detained at various places in the city on Thursday.

Thousands detained ahead of Vizag 'beach protest'
Thousands of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel will be keeping a tight vigil on Republic Day in the national capital tomorrow with special emphasis on neutralising air-borne threats in view of intelligence inputs.

Security stepped up across country ahead of Republic Day
In one of the major railway accidents of the country, Odisha-bound Hirakhand Express derailed on Saturday night in Kuneru of Komarada mandal, Andhra Pradesh, killing 36 and injuring 60. (Photo: PN Murthy)

Andhra's Hirakhand Express derailed killing 39, injuring 60
Thousands of students gathered on the sands of Marina in Chennai as protests demanding lifting of the ban on bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' snowballed across Tamil Nadu.

Thousands protest at Chennai's Marina beach in support of Jallikattu
Preparations for one of the nation’s most decorated celebrations, the Republic Day, are underway as different contingents rehearse in full swing at New Delhi.

Contingents rehearse with gusto for 68th Republic Day parade
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Serena Williams beats sister Venus Williams in Australian Open final

Serena Williams clinched her 23 Grand Slam title as she defeated sister Venus Williams in the Australian Open final here on Saturday. (Photo: AP)
 

BO day 3: SRK's Raees picks up speed while Hrithik's Kaabil barely manages to survive

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' has already crossed 50 crore mark at the box office.
 

Watch: Maaya’s depiction of bondage sex is a mighty bold move and exudes lust!

Stills from the trailer of 'Maaya'.
 

Australian Open: Serena Williams vanquishes Venus to smash Steffi Graf's record

Serena Williams prevailed over her elder sister Venus in the end, defeating her 6-4, 6-4. (Photo: AP)
 

In industry, people you’re close to want to control you: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut
 

India vs England, 2nd T20: Combination woes for Kohli, India gear up to save series

After receiving a sound thrashing in the first T20 International at Kanpur, Virat Kohli-led India's first aim will be to keep the series alive. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tennis

Australian Open final LIVE: Serena Williams breaks Venus to take 4-3 lead

The Williams sisters have gone on to mesmerise the Tennis world, winning a total of 29 times between themselves. (Photo: AP)

Australian Open: History beckons for Serena, Venus in the way

It will a special occasion for Serena Williams as she is unexpectedly facing Venus Williams, whom few had tipped to reach the final aged 36 and after years of illness and injury problems. (Photo: AFP)

Rafael Nadal sets up Australian Open final against Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal won the Australian Open title in 2009. (Photo: AP)

Australian Open: Rafa Nadal’s number 1 fan, Roger Federer, awaits for final showdown

Sania Mirza, Ivan Dodig storm into Australian Open mixed doubles final

Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig, who defeated Samantha Stosur and Sam Groth 6-4, 2-6, 10-5 in the semifinals, next face the winners of the other semifinal between Elina Svitolina and Chris Guccione and the combo of Abigail Spears and Juan Sebastian Cabal. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham