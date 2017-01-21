Sports, Tennis

Australian Open 2017: Sania Mirza, Ivan Dodig enter mixed doubles 2nd round

PTI
Published Jan 21, 2017, 6:51 pm IST
Updated Jan 21, 2017, 7:55 pm IST
Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski also made it to round 2.
Second seeded pairing of Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig got the better of reigning US Open defending champions, Laura Siegemund and Mate Pavic. (Photo: AFP)
 Second seeded pairing of Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig got the better of reigning US Open defending champions, Laura Siegemund and Mate Pavic. (Photo: AFP)

Melbourne: Sania Mirza and Rohana Bopanna advanced to the mixed doubles second round with respective partners at the Australian Open here on Saturday.

Bopanna and his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski had to dig deep to beat Michael Venus and Katarina Srebotnik 6-4, 6-7, 10-7 in a super tie-breaker.

A little later, second seeded pairing of Mirza and Croatia's Ivan Dodig got the better of reigning US Open defending champions, Laura Siegemund and Mate Pavic, in another first round match. The final scoreline read 7-5, 6-4.

While the Indian challenge in the men's doubles has already ended with the exit of Bopanna and Leander Paes, Mirza still remains in the contention in the women's doubles partnering Czech Republic's  Barbora Strycova.

The fourth seeds eased past the Australian-Chinese pair of Samantha Stosur and Shuai Zhang in a second round match on Friday.

In other matches of Indian interest today, Siddhant Bhatia lost his first round boys' singles match against Australia's Alexander Crnokrak 6-2, 6-7, 5-7.

However in the girls' singles first round, Zeel Desai overcame a stiff challenge from local hope Kaitlin Staines 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Tags: australian open, sania mirza, ivan dodig, rohan bopanna
Location: Australia, Victoria, Melbourne

Lifestyle Gallery

The cold water endurance festival in Japan is celebrated annually by Shintoism followers who believe that the water purifies their soul. (Photo: AP)

Japan celebrates spiritual cold water-endurance festival
The woman managed to convince doctors to let her keep the amputated foot after she was diagnosed with a rare cancer (Photo: Instagram)

Cancer survivor's amputated foot has its own Instagram account
Caquiaviri opens the carnival celebrations in Bolivia with a 4-day festival where local people get dressed in costumes and the streets get filled by orchestras and bands, traditional dances and bullfights. (Photo: AP)

Bolivian carnival starts with dance, music and drama
Christopher Boffoli is a Seattle-based artist who has made art out of food look more creative than people can ever imagine in his series 'Food for Thought' on his site 'Big Appetite' (Photo: Christopher Boffoli)

Artist makes innovative 'arty' situations with food
NASA released images of the most affected places in the world due to climate change and the pictures are scary. (Photo: Tumblr/NASA)

NASA shares shocking images of changes on Earth over the years
Referred to as Magh Bihu in Assam and Maghesangranti in Nepal, the winter harvest festival is similar to controversial Jalikattu celebrated in South India around the same time (Photo: AP/AFP)

Buffalo fights mark harvest festivals in Assam and Nepal
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Don't be alarmed if you see SRK traveling with you to Delhi in the same train!

Shah Rukh Khan
 

Watch: Shah Rukh records message after Sanjay Manjrekar attempts to mimic him

Sanjay Manjrekar tried to mimic Shah Rukh Khan during the second India versus England ODI in Cuttack. (Photo: Twitter / Sanjay Manjrekar and Shah Rukh Khan)
 

Chinese city to ban straw burning to reduce pollution

Although many local governments forbid straw burning, farmers continue to do so as there is no profit in recycling it and leaving it on farmland affects the next season's crop growth. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

Obama v/s Trump: A pictorial comparison of crowd during inauguration

Donald Trump's Inauguration is the most discussed topic on the internet right now. (Photo: AP/ YouTube)
 

Trump’s swearing in: Michelle gives the ‘side-eye’, sends twitterati into frenzy

President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama stand on the steps of the Capitol in Washington, Friday. (Photo: AP)
 

Theatre owners pen down heart-touching letters to Aamir, thanking him for Dangal

Aamir Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tennis

Australian Open: No joke! Novak is out

Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin celebrates his 7-6 (10/8), 5-7, 2-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 win over Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their Australian Open second round match in Melbourne on Thursday. (Photo: AP)

Australian Open 2017: Ageless Rafa Nadal outlasts teenager Alexander Zverev

Nadal needed all his trademark grit against

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic stunned by world number 117 Istomin

It was the world number two's earliest Grand Slam exit since Wimbledon 2008, when he was beaten by Marat Safin in the second round. (Photo: AP)

Sumit Nagal ‘finished mini-bar in his hotel room’, dropped from India Davis Cup team

Sumit Nagal, who grabbed eye balls after winning the junior 2015 Wimbledon doubles title, brought his girlfriend to Delhi during the Spain tie without permission. (Photo: AP)

Australian Open 2017: Stan Wawrinka smashes ball into opponent’s groin, apologises

The World Number 3 Stanislas Wawrinka apologised to Martin Klizan saying,
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham