Sania mirza denies service tax evasion over Telangana award

Hyderabad: Tennis champ Sania Mirza on Thursday denied service tax evasion in a response to notices last week issued by the service taxes division of the Central Board of Excise and Customs.

The department had issued summons asking her to appear before authorities on February 16 — either in person or through representatives. Sania’s accountant appeared on her behalf as the tennis star is currently abroad.

In her report, Sania said the Rs 1 crore given to her by the TS government was a “training incentive”.

“Sania’s representative submitted certain documents before the Service Tax authorities and contended that the sum of Rs 1 crore she received from Telangana government was training incentive and the amount was not towards becoming state’s brand ambassador,” sources said.