Sania Mirza unlikely to appear in tax evasion case

Hyderabad: Tennis star Sania Mirza is unlikely to appear before the authorities in connection with alleged non-payment/evasion of Service Tax, as she’s travelling. According to sources, a representative will appear before the authorities in her absence on February 16. The principal commissioner of the service tax office issued the summons to the tennis star on February 6, asking her to appear before it in person or through an authorised agent on February 16.

The notice from the service tax department said if she failed to comply with the summons, and intentionally avoid attending or avoided giving evidence or failed to produce the documents, without a lawful excuse, she is liable to be punished under the relevant provisions of IPC.

Sania, who is in Australia now, will be travelling to US. So she may not appear before the authorities now, sources said. It is learnt that Sania is due for payment of service tax on the amount of Rs 1crore she received from the Telangana government after being appointed as its brand ambassador. She has to pay a 14.5 per cent tax besides interest, and penalty.