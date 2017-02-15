Sports, Tennis

Sania Mirza unlikely to appear in tax evasion case

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 15, 2017, 2:07 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2017, 3:10 am IST
Sania Mirza is unlikely to appear before the authorities in connection with alleged non-payment/evasion of Service Tax.
Sania Mirza
 Sania Mirza

Hyderabad: Tennis star Sania Mirza is unlikely to appear before the authorities in connection with alleged non-payment/evasion of Service Tax, as she’s travelling. According to sources, a representative will appear before the authorities in her absence on February 16. The principal commissioner of the service tax office issued the summons to the tennis star on February 6, asking her to appear before it in person or through an authorised agent on February 16.

The notice from the service tax department said if she failed to comply with the summons, and intentionally avoid attending or avoided giving evidence or failed to produce the documents, without a lawful excuse, she is liable to be punished under the relevant provisions of IPC.

Sania, who is in Australia now, will be travelling to US. So she may not appear before the authorities now, sources said. It is learnt that Sania is due for payment of service tax on the amount of Rs 1crore she received from the Telangana government after being appointed as its brand ambassador. She has to pay a 14.5 per cent tax besides interest, and penalty.

Tags: sania mirza

Nation Gallery

The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
Thousands of youngsters who were on their way to RK beach in Visakhapatnam to take part in a silent protest demanding Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh were detained at various places in the city on Thursday.

Thousands detained ahead of Vizag 'beach protest'
Thousands of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel will be keeping a tight vigil on Republic Day in the national capital tomorrow with special emphasis on neutralising air-borne threats in view of intelligence inputs.

Security stepped up across country ahead of Republic Day
In one of the major railway accidents of the country, Odisha-bound Hirakhand Express derailed on Saturday night in Kuneru of Komarada mandal, Andhra Pradesh, killing 36 and injuring 60. (Photo: PN Murthy)

Andhra's Hirakhand Express derailed killing 39, injuring 60
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Summons on alleged tax evasion: Sania unlikely to appear before authorities

Sania Mirza is reportedly due for payment of Service Tax on the amount of Rs 1 crore she received from the Telangana government after being appointed its 'Brand Ambassador'. (Photo: AFP)
 

Steve Waugh shoots down Sourav Ganguly’s prediction of India-Australia Test series

Steve Waugh criticised the recent trend, where teams tend to do better at home in the longer version of the game. (Photo: AP)
 

Fan killed in shooting outside Rio de Janeiro football stadium

Diego Silva dos Santos was shot on Sunday as rival fans clashed before the match between Botafogo and Rio rival Flamengo. (Photo: AP)
 

Anil Ambani to fly sortie in Rafale at AeroIndia show tomorrow

Anil Ambani, chairman Reliance group.
 

Indian-origin surgeon banned in UK over love letter to patient

Dr Sachiendra Amaragiri was struck off from the UK's medical practitioners' register recently after a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing was told that the 59-year-old was infatuated with a woman he treated for a stomach complaint, known only as Patient A. (Representational Image)
 

Box-office: Jolly LLB 2 beats Raees, Kaabil fair and square on 1st Monday numbers

Akshay's 'Rustom' had clashed with Hrithik's 'Mohenjo Daro' last year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tennis

Summons on alleged tax evasion: Sania unlikely to appear before authorities

Sania Mirza is reportedly due for payment of Service Tax on the amount of Rs 1 crore she received from the Telangana government after being appointed its 'Brand Ambassador'. (Photo: AFP)

Tax department summons Sania Mirza for tax evasion

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza. (Photo: AP)

Video: Tennis player hits umpire in the eye with ball during Davis Cup

Arnaud Gabas was taken to hospital in Ottawa as a precaution after being left with bruising and swelling around his left eye, but no serious damage was found. (Photo: AP)

Sania Mirza to shape up tennis kids

Sania Mirza poses with kids at the newly-opened Grassroot Level wing of the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy next to her house in Jubilee Hills on Monday (Photo: R. Pavan)

Sania Mirza comes up with kids specific academy

Sania Mirza at the launch of the SMTA Grassroot level Academy in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham