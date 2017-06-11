Sports, Tennis

Rafael Nadal outclasses Stanislas Wawrinka to win 10th French Open title

ANI
Published Jun 11, 2017, 9:42 pm IST
Updated Jun 11, 2017, 9:42 pm IST
The World No. 4 Rafael Nadal claimed an incredible 10th French Open title with a 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 victory over Stanislas Wawrinka
With the win,Rafael Nadal extended his head-to-head lead over Stanislas Wawrinka to a stellar 16-3, and improves to a perfect 10-0 in French finals.(Photo: AP)
Paris: Rafael Nadal on Sunday came out with a stunning display against Stan Wawrinka and defeated the Swiss in straight sets to won the Men's Singles title for a magical 10th time, achieving 'La Decima' and reaffirming his status as the greatest clay-courter of all time.

The World No. 4 claimed an incredible 10th French Open title with a 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 victory over Wawrinka in a match that lasted for two hours.

The Spaniard dominated the summit clash completely and didn't allow the third seeded player to stage a comeback into the match. He did not drop a set in his seven victories in Paris in 2017. Nadal scored 27 winners as compared to Wawrinka's 19.

With the win, Nadal extended his head-to-head lead over Wawrinka to a stellar 16-3, and improves to a perfect 10-0 in French finals.

This was the 15th grand slam win for the Spaniard, who is referred as 'Master of Clay'.

A 10th singles title at the clay-court Grand Slam represents a professional era record - no player has won more singles titles at the same major event as the 31-year-old.

Martina Navratilova, previously tied with Nadal, owns nine singles titles at Wimbledon, while Margaret Court holds 11 singles titles at the Australian Open - a feat spanning both the amateur and open eras.

Tags: french open 2017, stanislas wawrinka, rafael nadal
Location: France, Île-de-France, Paris

