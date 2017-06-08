French Open 2017: Rohan Bopanna, Gabriela Dabrowski clinch mixed-doubles title

Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowskibeat beat Colombia’s Robert Farah and Germany’s Anna-Lena Groenefeld 2-6, 6-2, 12-10 to win the French Open mixed doubles title. (Photo: AP)

Paris: Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski beat Colombia’s Robert Farah and Germany’s Anna-Lena Groenefeld to clinch the French Open 2017 mixed doubles title here on Thursday.

🏆🎉 Le duo Gabriela Dabrowski/Rohan Bopanna s'impose face à Anna-Lena Groenefeld/Robert Farah en finale du double mixte 2/6, 6/2, 12/10 #RG17 pic.twitter.com/BB1bWoB4nJ — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 8, 2017

The Indo-Canadian pair, who lost the first set, made a strong comeback to down their opponents 2/6, 6/2, 12/10 to win the final.

This was only for the second time that Bopanna made it to the has reached a summit clash of a Grand Slam.

The first time the Indian tennis player stormed into the final during US Open men's doubles in 2010 with Pakistani partner Aisam-ul-haq-Qureshi before they eventually lost to the Bryan brothers-Bob and Mike.

With the win, Bopanna became only the fourth Indian to claim a Grand Slam Trophy, with the other three being- Sania Mirza, Leander Paes, and Mahesh Bhupathi.

Bopanna and Dabrowski booked their place in the finals after brushing aside third seeds Andrea Hlavackova and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 7-5, 6-3 in their last-four clash.