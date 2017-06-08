 LIVE !  :  Shikhar Dhawan has played a well-paced innings today. (Photo: AP) LIVE| CT17 Ind vs SL: Malinga strikes again, Dhawan departs after a stellar knock
 
French Open 2017: Rohan Bopanna, Gabriela Dabrowski clinch mixed-doubles title

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jun 8, 2017, 5:10 pm IST
Updated Jun 8, 2017, 5:23 pm IST
With the win, Bopanna became only the 4th Indian to claim a Grand Slam Trophy after Sania Mirza, Leander Paes, and Mahesh Bhupathi.
Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowskibeat beat Colombia’s Robert Farah and Germany’s Anna-Lena Groenefeld 2-6, 6-2, 12-10 to win the French Open mixed doubles title. (Photo: AP)
 Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowskibeat beat Colombia's Robert Farah and Germany's Anna-Lena Groenefeld 2-6, 6-2, 12-10 to win the French Open mixed doubles title. (Photo: AP)

Paris: Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski beat Colombia’s Robert Farah and Germany’s Anna-Lena Groenefeld to clinch the French Open 2017 mixed doubles title here on Thursday.

The Indo-Canadian pair, who lost the first set, made a strong comeback to down their opponents 2/6, 6/2, 12/10 to win the final.

This was only for the second time that Bopanna made it to the has reached a summit clash of a Grand Slam.

The first time the Indian tennis player stormed into the final during US Open men's doubles in 2010 with Pakistani partner Aisam-ul-haq-Qureshi before they eventually lost to the Bryan brothers-Bob and Mike.

With the win, Bopanna became only the fourth Indian to claim a Grand Slam Trophy, with the other three being- Sania Mirza, Leander Paes, and Mahesh Bhupathi.

Bopanna and Dabrowski booked their place in the finals after brushing aside third seeds Andrea Hlavackova and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 7-5, 6-3 in their last-four clash.

