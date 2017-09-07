Sports, Tennis

US Open: Juan Martin del Potro knocks out Roger Federer, meets Rafael Nadal in semis

AFP
Published Sep 7, 2017, 9:44 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2017, 10:01 am IST
The win is a stunning achievement for a man who had saved 2 match points to beat 6th seed Dominic Thiem in the last 16.
Juan Martin del Potro, the Argentine giant, who won his only Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2009 by beating Roger Federer in the final after seeing off Nadal in the semis, triumphed 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-4 in front of a spellbound Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd. (Photo: AP)
 Juan Martin del Potro, the Argentine giant, who won his only Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2009 by beating Roger Federer in the final after seeing off Nadal in the semis, triumphed 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-4 in front of a spellbound Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd. (Photo: AP)

New York: Juan Martin del Potro sensationally gatecrashed the US Open again on Wednesday, stunning five-champion Roger Federer and shattering hopes of a first New York showdown between the Swiss legend and Rafael Nadal.

The Argentine giant, who won his only Grand Slam title in the city in 2009 by beating Federer in the final after seeing off Nadal in the semis, triumphed 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-4 in front of a spellbound Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd.

The 28-year-old will once again face world number one Nadal in the semifinals on Friday, a stunning achievement for a man who had saved two match points to beat sixth seed Dominic Thiem in the last 16.

Nadal, who will keep his world number one status following third seed Federer's exit, had earlier defeated Russian teenager Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 in just 97 minutes.

It will be a sixth US Open semifinal for Nadal and 26th at the majors while Del Potro, the 24th seed, will be playing in just his fourth last-four match at the Slams.

For 36-year-old Federer, it was a first Slam loss of 2017 after he had captured the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles to take his career tally to 19.

"I served really good. I hit my forehand as hard as I could and I played a great match. I deserved to win," said Del Potro who will be in his first Slam semifinal since Wimbledon in 2013.

"This feels like my home court. I played Rafa here in 2009 too. Hopefully I can get the same result on Friday."

Del Potro, whose career was almost ended last year after undergoing four wrist surgeries, wrapped up the first set thanks to a break in the 11th game secured with a blistering crosscourt pass.

Federer, who had a 16-5 winning record over Del Potro ahead of the quarter-final, levelled the tie after breaking for a 3-1 lead in the second.

However, the match turned in the third set tiebreak when Del Potro saved four set points before a weary and error-riddled Federer dropped serve again to trail 3-2 in the fourth.

Victory was Del Potro's eight minutes short of three hours with a deep forehand as Federer was left to survey the wreckage of 41 unforced errors.

"It's hard to explain, I didn't play that badly," said Federer.

"I just ran into a guy who was better on the bigger points. I don't deserve to still be in the tournament."

Nadal will take an 8-5 record over Del Potro into the semi-final where the winner will face either Kevin Anderson or Pablo Carreno Busta for the title.

"Juan Martin is a top player. When he's playing well, it's difficult to stop him. Probably the forehand is maybe the fastest on the tour," said Nadal, who is chasing his second major of the year to add to his French Open.

Tags: us open, juan martin del potro, roger federer, rafael nadal
Location: United States, New York, New York


Related Stories

US Open: Rafael Nadal marches into semis, CoCo Vandeweghe stuns Karolina Pliskova


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA captures images of 'most intense' solar flares

Solar storms result from an accumulation of magnetic energy in some places. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch how MS Dhoni stunned Twitter as Virat Kohli's Team India beat Sri Lanka in T20

Angelo Matthews and Dilshan Munaweera looked to steady the Sri Lankan innings before Dhoni sent the former packing in no time. (Photo: AP)
 

US Open: Watch Rafael Nadal’s ‘boyfriend’ comment on Roger Federer; laughter ensured

Rafael Nadal stated that the media made him and Roger Federer appear as boyfriends. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: This is what Hurricane Irma looks like from space

Screegarb of NASA's footage showing 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Irma from space.
 

Spanish psychic is 'not Dali's daughter', proves DNA test

Dali's DNA samples prove that Pilar Abel is not the biological daughter of Salvador Dali (Photo: AFP)
 

Apple refuses to approve govt’s anti-spam app, says it violates privacy policy: TRAI

Apple has dismissed TRAI’s plans saying the software violates its privacy policy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tennis

US Open: Rafael Nadal marches into semis, CoCo Vandeweghe stuns Karolina Pliskova

The top-seeded Nadal wrapped up the rout in just over 90 minutes against Russian teenager Andrey Rublev. (Photo: AP)

Fabio Fognini apologizes for insulting chair umpire at 2017 US Open

Fognini was fined $24,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct during his singles loss to Stefano Travaglia. (Photo: AP)

Andy Murray likely to miss the rest of season due to hip injury

Murray suffered the injury in a five-set French Open semi-final loss to Swiss Stan Wawrinka in June.(Photo: AP)

Venus Williams edges Petra Kvitova for 1st US Open semifinal since 2010

Williams reached her third major semifinal of the season something she last did 15 years ago by edging two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (2). (Photo:AP)

US Open: Juan Martin del Potro sets up Roger Federer showdown in New York

Roger Federer has a 16-5 advantage over Juan Martin del Potro but they have split their last six meetings. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham