Sports, In Other News

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India ride Harmanpreet brace to thrash New Zealand

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 30, 2017, 3:47 pm IST
Updated Apr 30, 2017, 3:57 pm IST
Harmanpreet Singh converted 2 penalty corners, while Mandeep Singh scored the other goal, to help India top the group stage
Harmanpreet Singh showed great shooting accuracy to shore his brace against New Zealand. (Photo: Hockey India)
 Harmanpreet Singh showed great shooting accuracy to shore his brace against New Zealand. (Photo: Hockey India)

Ipoh: India completed an all-round performance to complete a comprehensive 3-0 victory over New Zealand, on Sunday.

The Indians, who were coming on the back of a 2-2 draw against Great Britain the previous day, needed a win to get their 2017 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup campaign underway.

Harmanpreet Singh converted two penalty corners, while Mandeep Singh scored the other goal, to help India climb to the top spot in the group stage, for now.

The two sides started the game off on a fast note, registering four shots on target each, by the end of the first quarter, but the hooter went off with neither of them being able to break the deadlock.

India took charge of proceedings in the Q2, but despite laying a siege on the New Zealand goal, failed to find the net for long periods. Finally, it was the fast reflexes of forward Mandeep Singh, that got the Indians their first goal on the 23rd minute.

As a deflected shot from outside the area hurtled goalwards on the bounce, Mandeep showed great presence of mind to get a faint touch on the ball, to deflect it just enough for the New Zealand goalkeeper Devon Manchester to react to it.

Harmanpreet Singh doubled India’s advantage just a few minutes later, as he converted a penalty corner, driving it low into the bottom-corner.

The 18-year-old defender put the result beyond doubt just after the start of Q4; this time, he drag-flicked the ball into the top corner, in a magnificent display of accurate shooting.

This win temporarily shoots India to the top of the table, while the Black Sticks slump to the bottom spot. However, the tournament is still in its nascent stage, and only a win by a margin of four or more goals by any of the other sides in the Japan-Great Britain and Australia-Malaysia matches would topple the Indians from their current position on Sunday.

Tags: sultan azlan shah cup, india vs new zealand, harmanpreet singh

Related Stories

The reason for PR Sreejesh's optimism stems from the 2-0 win they tasted against Japan in their practice match on April 26. (Photo: PTI)

Want to start Azlan Shah Cup on a great note: PR Sreejesh

The Indian hockey team is set to kickstart their Sultan Azlan Shah campaign with a game against Great Britain on Tuesday.
29 Apr 2017 1:16 PM
India started off their 2017 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup campaign with a 2-2 draw against Great Britain. (Photo: Hockey India)

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India squander lead twice as Britain earn 2-2 draw

India squandered their lead twice, as Great Britain came back to level the scores at 2-2, in their first Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017 match.
29 Apr 2017 8:13 PM

Entertainment Gallery

B-Town stars stepped out in theit stylish best and were clicked by camerapersons at various locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Shraddha, Parineeti, Ayushmann, Malaika, others keep it stylish
Popular British Reggae band UB40, who performed at various places in India over the past few days, completed their tour with the Mumbai concert on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

British Reggae band UB40 wrap India tour with final concert in Mumbai
Bollywood stars have no qualms flaunting their style and swagger, be it the airport or the gym. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Ranveer, Ajay, Kat, Sunny Leone, others get the fans drooling
On Thursday morning, veteran Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna passed away at the age of 70 in Mumbai due to advanced bladder carcinoma. The entire industry along with Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ramesh Sippy attended the actor's funeral. They were seen passing their condolences to the actor's family. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vinod Khanna funeral: Bachchans, Rishi Kapoor and others came to pay homage
Vinod Khanna, who impressed audiences with his versatile acting over more than four decades, and also ventured into politics, passed away at the age of 70 on Thursday. Here we take a look at some of the most notable events of his career.

Vinod Khanna: Timeline of most important events in the actor-MP's life
Priyanka Chopra had a busy Wednesday as she attended a press event for her film 'Baywatch', visited Facebook office and threw a bash for Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka Chopra's party turns out to be a star-studded affair
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UK: Indian restaurant fined over smell of 'biryanis' and 'bhajis'

Khushi, which serves Punjabi dishes and was based in the Red Rose pub, was set in a built-up residential area alongside other businesses. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Acid attack survivors learn the art of tattoo making for a better future

The workshop was held in Delhi (Photo: Facebook)
 

Saraswati's writings inspired Ramdev, quit school, fled home to join gurukul

yoga guru Baba Ramdev. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: All 300 students have ability to write with both hands in MP school

A former soldier started the school (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Terrifying scenes as rhino goes on rampage in streets of Nepal

The locals later can be seen chasing after it (Photo: YouTube)
 

More Samsung trouble: Users complain Galaxy S8s restarting by themselves

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal to vie for women's title; Saurav Ghosal in final

Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal made the final of the tournament with contrasting victories on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

F1: Sebastian Vettel on pole for Russian GP in Ferrari one-two

It was Sebastian Vettel's first pole this year, his second for Ferrari and the 47th of his career. (Photo: AP)

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India squander lead twice as Britain earn 2-2 draw

India started off their 2017 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup campaign with a 2-2 draw against Great Britain. (Photo: Hockey India)

Want to start Azlan Shah Cup on a great note: PR Sreejesh

The reason for PR Sreejesh's optimism stems from the 2-0 win they tasted against Japan in their practice match on April 26. (Photo: PTI)

After Subrata Paul, now Sushila Panwar fails dope test

Sushila Panwar. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham