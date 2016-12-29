Sports, In Other News

After Kalmadi, Abhay Chautala ready to relinquish IOA life president's role

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Dec 29, 2016, 4:49 pm IST
Updated Dec 29, 2016, 4:50 pm IST
Sacm-tainted Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala were elevated to the position at the IOA's Annual General Meeting in Chennai on Tuesday.
Abhay Chautala said he is ready to relinquish IOA life president's post, if International Olympic Committee (IOC) has reservations over it. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: A day after Suresh Kalmadi declined to take over the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) life presidency role, Abhay Chautala said he is ready to relinquish IOA life president's post, if International Olympic Committee (IOC) has reservations over it.

Sacm-tainted Kalmadi and Chautala were elevated to the position at the IOA's Annual General Meeting in Chennai on Tuesday, stunning the Indian sporting landscape and leaving the Sports Ministry fuming.

The Ministry, on Wednesday, issued a showcause notice to the IOA and also threatened to severe ties with the body if it failed reverse its decision.

"This move is against the constitution of IOA and is not acceptable to the Sports Ministry. I am disappointed by the decision because both are facing cases of corruption. We want transparency in sports. Till the time, these two don't resign or are sacked, we will not deal with the IOA," said Sports Minister Vijay Goel.

Kalmadi is alleged to have been involved in corrupt practices in relation to the 2010 Commonwealth Games during his tenure as president of the IOA and chairman of Common Wealth Games 2010.

