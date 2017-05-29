Sports, In Other News

Tiger Woods arrested for drunk driving in Florida

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 29, 2017, 9:29 pm IST
Updated May 29, 2017, 9:52 pm IST
The local police arrested Tiger Woods near his residence in Jupiter, Florida, at around 3 am on Monday morning.
 In 2009 Tiger Woods had crashed his car into a tree, while reportedly driving under influence. (Photo: AP)

Jupiter Island, Florida: Former world no. 1 golfer Tiger Woods was, on Monday morning, arrested by Jupiter Police on Driving Under Influence (DUI) charges.

The local police arrested Woods near his residence in Jupiter, Florida; he was booked at around 7.18 am on Monday morning.

According to the records that were made public by a US-based journalist on Twitter, Woods was released by the police at around 10.50 am.

There have been previous reports of Woods’ drunken driving problems as well. The ace golfer, in 2009 had crashed his car into a tree, while reportedly driving under influence. However, he was not charged with a DUI back then.

