Tiger Woods arrested for drunk driving in Florida

Jupiter Island, Florida: Former world no. 1 golfer Tiger Woods was, on Monday morning, arrested by Jupiter Police on Driving Under Influence (DUI) charges.
The local police arrested Woods near his residence in Jupiter, Florida; he was booked at around 7.18 am on Monday morning.
According to the records that were made public by a US-based journalist on Twitter, Woods was released by the police at around 10.50 am.
BREAKING: golfer #Tiger Woods arrested in #jupiter on DUI charge @WPBF25News pic.twitter.com/Ez1YyvXov8— Terri Parker (@wpbf_terri) May 29, 2017
There have been previous reports of Woods’ drunken driving problems as well. The ace golfer, in 2009 had crashed his car into a tree, while reportedly driving under influence. However, he was not charged with a DUI back then.