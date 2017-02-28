Phogat sisters Babita and Geeta lash out at Gurmehar Kaur

"If you speak against nation, people will obviously not like it. Irrespective of gender, the person won't b spared,” said Geeta Phogat. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Indian woman wrestlers Babita Phogat and Geeta Phogat joined the likes of former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt as they came down heavily on Gurmehar Kaur.

“Gurmehar Kaur's view that her father was killed by war and not Pakistan was wrong for me. It's against our nation and martyrs,” said Babita Phogat in New Delhi.

Her elder sister Geeta Phogat echoed Babita’s views saying: "If you speak against nation, people will obviously not like it. Irrespective of gender, the person won't b spared.”

Gurmehar Kaur, daughter of Kargil martyr Captain Mandeep Singh who alleged rape threats over her social media campaign on Tuesday along with some students staged a protest march against Delhi University campus violence.

In a series of tweets, the 20-year-old also appealed to others to join the "Save DU" march at the Delhi University campus by students and teachers in huge numbers.

Kaur was given police protection on Monday after she was trolled with tweets threatening rape over her Facebook post against Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Violation erupted last week after the ABVP students allegedly manhandled and thrashed students protesting the cancellation of an event at Ramjas College at which controversial JNU student Umar Khalid was scheduled to speak.

Earlier on Tuesday, Olympic wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt became the latest celebrity to enter in the war of words being fought on social media on Gurmehar Kaur issue.

Dutt had taken to Twitter comparing the Delhi University student Kaur with Adolf Hitler, Osama Bin Laden, and a black buck of Salman Khan's Black Buck case.

Earlier, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag appeared on Twitter with a placard post reading: "I didn't score two triple centuries, my bat did". The post came with a message saying, "Bat me hai Dum! #BharatJaisiJagahNahi".