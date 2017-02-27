Sports, In Other News

ISSF World Cup: Heena Sidhu, Jitu Rai clinch gold in Mixed Team event

Despite winning the Mixed Team event, shooters Heena Sidhu and Jitu Rai will not get a 'gold medal' for their efforts.
Heena Sidhu and Jitu Rai won the 10m air pistol Mixed Event at the ISSF World Cup. (Photo: Sports Authority of India/ Twitter)
New Delhi: Heena Sidhu and Jitu Rai clinched gold for India in the Mixed Team 10m air pistol event at the ongoing ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, on Monday.

Jitu Rai, who was the only Indian to win gold in the 2014 Asian Games, in Incheon, South Korea, teamed up with 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Heena Sidhu in the Mixed Team event, which was proposed to the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) by its athletes committee, which is led by former Indian shooter Abhinav Bindra.

However, this win does not count as a gold medal for the Indians at the ISSF World Cup, as the winners of the Mixed Team event will only be entitled to a ‘gold badge’, and not a medal.

