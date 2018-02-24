search on deccanchronicle.com
2018 Gymnastics World Cup: Hyderabad’s Aruna Budda Reddy wins bronze in vault

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 24, 2018, 3:21 pm IST
Updated Feb 24, 2018, 3:27 pm IST
Tjasa Kysslef of Slovenia won a gold medal while Australian Emily Whitehead won silver.
Aruna Budda Reddy registered score of 13.649 to clinch bronze medal in women’s vault at the 2018 Gymnastics World Cup. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
Melbourne: India’s Aruna Budda Reddy won a bronze medal in women’s vault during Gymnastics World Cup here on Saturday.

Pranathi Nayak missed out on a medal as she finished sixth.

Aruna registered score of 13.649 to clinch bronze Tjasa Kysslef of Slovenia, who registered the score of 13.8, won a gold medal. Australian Emily Whitehead won silver after registering the score of 13.699.

Angad Cheema has half-way lead at Golconda Masters

The 28-year-old Cheema, yet to drop a bogey in the tournament, followed up his opening round six-under-65 with an even better seven-under-64 in the second round to storm into a commanding four-shot lead at the halfway stage at 13-under-129.

Dharma grabs first day’s lead at the Golconda Masters golf

M. Dharma in action at the Hyderabad Golf Association course in the opening round of the Golconda Masters.

Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament: MC Mary Kom beats Steluta Duta to reach semis

Mary Kom relied on her sharper reflexes to outwit Steluta, who is a three-time world championships silver-medallist and a four-time gold-winner at the European Championships. (Photo: PTI)

Golconda Masters Golf Championship tees off today

Golfers Chikkarangappa (left) and Rahil Gangjee (right) pose with the Golconda Masters trophy.

Sakshi Malik soaks in success at ring

Sakshi Malik

Sakshi Malik
