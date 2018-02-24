2018 Gymnastics World Cup: Hyderabad’s Aruna Budda Reddy wins bronze in vault

Melbourne: India’s Aruna Budda Reddy won a bronze medal in women’s vault during Gymnastics World Cup here on Saturday.
WAG Vault Medal Ceremony 🏅#GymnasticsWorldCup #MelbWC18 #VisitVictoria #VisitMelbourne pic.twitter.com/Hozv3xcsHX
— World Cup Gymnastics (@gymworldcup) February 24, 2018
Pranathi Nayak missed out on a medal as she finished sixth.
Aruna registered score of 13.649 to clinch bronze Tjasa Kysslef of Slovenia, who registered the score of 13.8, won a gold medal. Australian Emily Whitehead won silver after registering the score of 13.699.