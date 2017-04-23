Sports, In Other News

National-level netball player gives birth to girl child, gets triple talaq on phone

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Apr 23, 2017, 5:48 pm IST
Updated Apr 23, 2017, 5:50 pm IST
Shumaila Javed has pleaded with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to look into the matter. (Photo: ANI/ Twitter)
New Delhi: National level netball player Shumaila Javed’s husband gave her triple talaq over the phone in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, after she gave birth to a girl child.

The resident of Amroha, which is 380 km from the state capital of Lucknow, has pleaded with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to look into the matter.

The triple talaq is a practice in which a Muslim husband can divorce his wife by uttering the word “talaq” thrice.

In yet another instance, a 22-year-old woman Afrin, from Shahjahanpur was divorced by her husband via a Facebook post.

Recently, there have been several instances of men giving triple talaq to their wives through social media platforms like Facebook, Whatsapp, or even via a postcard. A couple of these cases are currently being fought at the Supreme Court.

Tags: triple talaq, netball, girl child
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

