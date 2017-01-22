Saina Nehwal clinches Malaysia Masters title

Saina Nehwal began 2017 on a bright note as she clinched the Malaysian Masters title. (Photo: AP)

Sarawak (Malaysia): India ace Saina Nehwal clinched the Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold title as she produced a dominating performance to notch up a straight-game win over Pornpawee Chochuwong here on Sunday.

The Indian badminton ace was in her elements as she defeated her Thai opponent 22-20,

The London Olympics bronze medallist, Saina, who was desperately looking for a win to boost her confidence after recovering from a knee surgery, which derailed her Rio Olympics campaign last year, made a brilliant start to the year 2017 with a title triumph.

Saina had beaten Hong Kong's Yip Pui Yin in the semifinals to seal her place in the finals.

Saina had thrashed fifth seed Yin 21-13, 21-10 in a lop-sided semifinal.

Saina’s opponent in the final, the unheralded World No 67 Thai shuttler had stunned World No 19 Cheung Ngan Yi, seeded second, 21-19, 20-22, 21-18 in another semi-final match that lasted an hour and 16 minutes.