India open to possibility of bidding for 2032 Olympics?

Although huge costs are involved the Olympics bidding process, IOA chief N Ramachandran believes that money should not be a hurdle as a lot of time is left. (Photo: AFP)

Chennai: The Indian Olympic Association President N Ramachandran on Friday claimed that the government has agreed to consider the possibility of India bidding for the 2032 Olympics' hosting rights.

Speaking to reporters after being elected as President of the Tamil Nadu Olympic Association (TNOA), he said, "The government in principle has agreed to look into the possibility of bidding for the Olympics in 2032. It is at a very preliminary stage. We need to get all the approvals."

Ramachandran said bidding for the mega-event would involve an elaborate process.

"IOA has to make a proposal and give it to the government. That has to be agreed to by the government. Then the government has to give a sovereign guarantee. Not only from the incumbent government but also from the Leader of the Opposition," he explained.

"And, the Chief Minister of the State in which the chosen city is located apart from the leader of the opposition have to say yes," he said.

Ramachandran played down the cost factor in bidding for the Games, which are next scheduled in 2020 in the Japanese capital of Tokyo.

"It (the process) will take at least anywhere between six to eight years. It can be done easily. If you look at today's cost, it roughly comes to about USD 12 million, out of which roughly 50 per cent you get by way of revenue and funding from the IOC.

"The balance, for a country of India's size, it is not great money. (Rough) six million over eight years, shouldn't be difficult," he said.

Ramachandran also said there was no problem in his holding the post of IOA president while being the head of TN Olympic Association.

"(The late) B Sivanthi Adityan was president of IOA and TNOA. There is no bar on that," he said.

The elections to the TNOA were held on May 27 but because of a High Court order, the results were withheld.

The Returning Officer S Sambandham, District and Sessions Judge (retired) announced the results this afternoon after the petitioner, A K Chitrapandian, who had been sacked as TN Volleyball Association secretary, withdrew his case seeking to stay the elections.

Ramachandran said the aim would be to work together and take sports forward in Tamil Nadu.

"We have a huge task ahead of us, in the sense that we have to do more. It will be important to help various sports associations build infrastructure," he said.

Other elected office-bearers:

Vice-presidents: Ishari K Ganesh, S Vasudevan, Solai M Raja, M Ramasubramani, T R Narayanaswamy, D V Seetharama Rao.

General Secretary: J M Fernando and Treasurer: K Rajendiran apart from two joint secretaries and nine executive committee members.