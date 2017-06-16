Sports, In Other News

India open to possibility of bidding for 2032 Olympics?

PTI
Published Jun 16, 2017, 7:04 pm IST
Updated Jun 16, 2017, 7:04 pm IST
IOA president N Ramachandran played down the cost factor in bidding for the Olympics, which are next scheduled in Tokyo 2020.
Although huge costs are involved the Olympics bidding process, IOA chief N Ramachandran believes that money should not be a hurdle as a lot of time is left. (Photo: AFP)
 Although huge costs are involved the Olympics bidding process, IOA chief N Ramachandran believes that money should not be a hurdle as a lot of time is left. (Photo: AFP)

Chennai: The Indian Olympic Association President N Ramachandran on Friday claimed that the government has agreed to consider the possibility of India bidding for the 2032 Olympics' hosting rights.

Speaking to reporters after being elected as President of the Tamil Nadu Olympic Association (TNOA), he said, "The government in principle has agreed to look into the possibility of bidding for the Olympics in 2032. It is at a very preliminary stage. We need to get all the approvals."

Ramachandran said bidding for the mega-event would involve an elaborate process.

"IOA has to make a proposal and give it to the government. That has to be agreed to by the government. Then the government has to give a sovereign guarantee. Not only from the incumbent government but also from the Leader of the Opposition," he explained.

"And, the Chief Minister of the State in which the chosen city is located apart from the leader of the opposition have to say yes," he said.

Ramachandran played down the cost factor in bidding for the Games, which are next scheduled in 2020 in the Japanese capital of Tokyo.

"It (the process) will take at least anywhere between six to eight years. It can be done easily. If you look at today's cost, it roughly comes to about USD 12 million, out of which roughly 50 per cent you get by way of revenue and funding from the IOC.

"The balance, for a country of India's size, it is not great money. (Rough) six million over eight years, shouldn't be difficult," he said.

Ramachandran also said there was no problem in his holding the post of IOA president while being the head of TN Olympic Association.

"(The late) B Sivanthi Adityan was president of IOA and TNOA. There is no bar on that," he said.

The elections to the TNOA were held on May 27 but because of a High Court order, the results were withheld.

The Returning Officer S Sambandham, District and Sessions Judge (retired) announced the results this afternoon after the petitioner, A K Chitrapandian, who had been sacked as TN Volleyball Association secretary, withdrew his case seeking to stay the elections.

Ramachandran said the aim would be to work together and take sports forward in Tamil Nadu.

"We have a huge task ahead of us, in the sense that we have to do more. It will be important to help various sports associations build infrastructure," he said.

Other elected office-bearers:

Vice-presidents: Ishari K Ganesh, S Vasudevan, Solai M Raja, M Ramasubramani, T R Narayanaswamy, D V Seetharama Rao.

General Secretary: J M Fernando and Treasurer: K Rajendiran apart from two joint secretaries and nine executive committee members.

Tags: indian olympic association (ioa), n ramachandran, 2020 olympic games
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Wrestler Geeta Phogat (left) along with boxer Nikhat Zareen and squash player Dipika Pallikal during a promotional event in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

Geeta Phogat sets sight on 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Geeta won the Commonwealth gold medal in 2010, while younger sister Babita emulated the feat in 2014.
23 Feb 2017 1:12 AM
Tokyo's Olympic organising committee is aiming to collect eight tonnes of gold, silver and bronze from old smartphones and other electronic devices to make 5,000 Olympic and Paralympic medals. (Photo: AFP)

Tokyo 2020 asks public to donate old phones for medals

Tokyo 2020 said e-waste such as digital cameras, laptops and games units can also be donated at collection boxes in more than 2,000 stores.
02 Feb 2017 8:19 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Kerala farmer discovers goat with no eyes and human like lips

The goat suffers from a rare condition causing genetic mutation (Photo: YouTube)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Top 5 memorable India vs Pakistan clashes

India will look to defend the Champions Trophy title which they won four years back, whereas Pakistan will seek to win their maiden Champions Trophy title.(Photo: AP)
 

It is not a silent film: Anupam Kher jokes about biopic on former PM

Anupam Kher (L) and the first look of 'The Accidental Prime Minister'.
 

ICC Champions Trophy: 5 things we learnt from Virat Kohli and co's win over B'desh

The Indian cricketers have been on incredible form throughout the tournament, barring one group game against Sri Lanka, in which they suffered their only defeat so far. (Photo: AP)
 

Shashi Tharoor lauded for sharing picture depicting secularism in Kerala

He described the picture as 'Typical Kerala' (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: US teen starts dancing on hospital bed after successful heart surgery

The teen is being lauded for his fighting spirit (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India beat Scotland at the Hero Hockey World League Semi Final

Indian team celebrates goal during the Men's World Hockey League, Pool B match against Scotland. (Photo:AP)

UFC stars excited about big fight

Floyd Mayweather (left) and Conor McGregor.

Indonesia Open: Saina Nehwal crashes out in the second round

India's Saina Nehwal plays against Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol during their women's singles second round match at the Indonesia Open. (Photo: AP)

Indonesia Open: H S Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth enter quarterfinals

H S Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth at Indonesia Super Series (Photo: AP)

Vadodara girl Mira Erda to race in Euro JK series

Mira Erda (Photo: JK Tyre motorsport)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham