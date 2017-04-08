Sports, In Other News

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) grants affiliation to Boxing Federation of India

PTI
Published Apr 8, 2017, 11:37 am IST
Updated Apr 8, 2017, 11:41 am IST
The IOA had initially refused to grant recognition to BFI and considered the now-defunct IABF as the official national body for the sport.
"I welcome the grant of affiliation by the IOA and look forward to its ratification by IOA's General body. All sports bodies need to work together for the cause of Indian sport and Indian sportspersons," BFI chief Ajay Singh (left) said. (Photo: PTI)
 "I welcome the grant of affiliation by the IOA and look forward to its ratification by IOA's General body. All sports bodies need to work together for the cause of Indian sport and Indian sportspersons," BFI chief Ajay Singh (left) said. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has granted affiliation to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), ending a long-standing impasse between the two bodies.

"As per the directives of the International Olympic Committee vide their letter dated February 7, the IOA grants affiliation to the BFI subject to ratification by the Executive Council/General Body of the IOA," the IOA stated in a letter to BFI president Ajay Singh.

The affiliation ends a logjam that goes back to September last year when BFI took charge of the sport after elections conducted in the presence of International Boxing Association (AIBA) and Sports Ministry observers.

"I welcome the grant of affiliation by the IOA and look forward to its ratification by IOA's General body. All sports bodies need to work together for the cause of Indian sport and Indian sportspersons," BFI chief Ajay Singh told PTI.

The IOA had initially refused to grant recognition to BFI stating that it still considered the now-defunct Indian Amateur Boxing Federation (IABF) as the official national body for the sport.

It had eventually referred the matter to its affiliation committee after persistent requests from the BFI.

With this, the BFI now becomes the fully recognised body for Indian boxing, having already been granted affiliation by AIBA and the Sports Ministry.

Tags: indian olympic association (ioa), boxing federation of india, aiba, indian amateur boxing federation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Nation Gallery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a stupendous victory in UP, ending BJP’s 14-year exile in India’s most-populous state.

Modi’s magic brings a saffron Holi to Uttar Pradesh
11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Your YouTube video will need 10,000 views to start making money

YouTube will now start blocking ads to videos that receive a low interest — less than 10,000 views.
 

Shah Rukh and AbRam get matching tattoos as they cheer for KKR in the stands

Shah Rukh and Abram during the IPL match. (Photo: Twitter)
 

‘Lungs full of smoke’, Kamal Haasan safe after fire breaks out at his house

Kamal Haasan didn't have any major release in 2016.
 

IPL 2017: Bereaved Rishabh Pant joins Delhi Daredevils ahead of RCB tie

Rishabh Pant's father, who had been ill for a long time, passed away in Roorkee on Tuesday and the young Delhi Daredevils wicketkeeper-batsman rushed home to attend to his father's funeral. (Photo: Instagram)
 

AB de Villiers takes some credit for a calmer Virat Kohli

AB de Villiers claims to have assisted his IPL teammate in learning to stay calm under pressure. (Photo: AFP)
 

Pakistani cricketer jailed in wife beating case in UK

The judge had let Bashir off jail time last month in order to not ruin his career. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

NBA launches basketball school in Mumbai

NBA said additional schools will be launched by NBA in India and around the world in the coming months. (Photo: NBA India)

Dustin Johnson doubtful as tributes pour in for Arnold Palmer

Jack Nicklaus tips his hat skyward in honour of Arnold Palmer. (Photo: AP)

India ranked 3rd for third year in row in WADA doping charts

India followed Russian Federation (176) and Italy (129) at third spot in the doping violation chart released by the WADA. (Photo: AFP)

Dipa Karmakar set to miss Asian gymnastics meet due to ACL injury

Dipa Karmakar, in all probabilities will be ruled out of next month’s Asian Gymnastics Championship meet. (Photo: AFP)

Medical records compromised by Fancy Bear hacking group: IAAF

Athletes, who had applied for TUEs since 2012, have been contacted and IAAF president, Sebastian Coe, apologised. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham