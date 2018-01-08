Powerlifting world champion Saksham Yadav, 4 others succumb to road accident injury

Saksham Yadav was initially taken to Raja Harish Chandra Hospital in Narela, from where he was shifted to Max Hospital, and later to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he breathed his last. (Photo: Facebook / Saksham Yadav)

New Delhi: Powerlifting world champion Saksham Yadav on Sunday succumbed to the injuries he sustained in a road accident earlier in the day.

Yadav (23) was initially taken to Raja Harish Chandra Hospital in Narela, from where he was shifted to Max Hospital, and later to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he breathed his last.

Earlier in the day, four other powerlifting players, identified as Tikamchand, Saurabh, Yogesh and Harish Roy, were brought dead at Raja Harish Chandra Hospital in Narela after the accident, while Yadav and one other Rohit were critically injured.

Delhi: Four powerlifting players killed & two injured in a road accident due to fog conditions at Sindhu border in #Delhi ;Visuals from the spot pic.twitter.com/6Tam7H1UXm — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2018

All six had met with an accident due to fog conditions at Sindhu border in Delhi at around 3:00 a.m.

Rohit, the lone survivor of the accident, is admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.

According to a preliminary investigation into the accident, the speed of the car was very high. Some bottles were also found in the car indicating the possibility of drunk driving.

The investigation is underway.