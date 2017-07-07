Sports, In Other News

Sindhu, Gopichand bag Sportsperson, Coach of the Year awards

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 7, 2017, 1:33 pm IST
Updated Jul 7, 2017, 2:41 pm IST
Milkha Singh bagged the Living Legend award while the Lifetime Achievement award was won by Abhinav Bindra.
Actress Taapsee Pannu and PV Sindhu presented the award to Pullela Gopichand. (Photo: DC / Debasish Dey)
 Actress Taapsee Pannu and PV Sindhu presented the award to Pullela Gopichand. (Photo: DC / Debasish Dey)

Mumbai: Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu was awarded the Sportsperson of the Year award by Sports Illustrated magazine, in Mumbai, on Thursday.

Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu carried her momentum forward, winning the Syed Modi International and India Open titles, earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Pullela Gopichand was conferred with the Coach of the Year award, for mentoring a host of shuttlers like Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy, and many others to do well on the international circuit over the last few years.

The likes of Srikanth, Sai Praneeth and Prannoy have shown exceptional form over the last couple of months, with the former winning the Indonesian Open Super Series and the Australian Open Super Series. He also made it to the final of the Singapore Super Series final, where he lost out to Sai Praneeth in the end.

Meanwhile, HS Prannoy, despite not winning any major titles, has shown exceptional form, defeating players like Olympic silver and gold medallists Lee Chong Wei and Chen Long, respectively, in consecutive matches.

Former sprinter Milkha Singh bagged the Living Legend award while the Lifetime Achievement award was won by shooter Abhinav Bindra.

Team India Test opening batsman KL Rahul was given the Gamechanger of the year award, whereas the junior Indian hockey team was given the Team of the Year award.

Tags: pv sindhu, pullela gopichand, abhinav bindra, kl rahul
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

 




Related Stories

PV Sindhu, Kristy Gilmour along with Germany's Marc Zwiebler, who received 108 votes, will serve four-year terms. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu elected as member of BWF Atheletes' commission

Voting took place on the sidelines of the ongoing Sudirman Cup in Gold Coast on as well as via email during the past month.
25 May 2017 4:27 PM
Following her success in the Olympics last year, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet had passed a resolution on August 22,2016, offering Sindhu a Group-1 (gazetted officer) post of her choice. (Photo: AP)

Andhra Pradesh Amends Act to appoint PV Sindhu as Group-1 officer

Rio Olympics silver medalist PV Sindhu has been awarded as the Group 1 level officer by the Government of Andhra Pradesh.
16 May 2017 6:01 PM

I don't mind on-court rivalry between PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal: Pullela Gopichand

'Saina has had some good performances. She is on her way to recovery, hope she comes back stronger,' said Gopichand, her former coach.
10 May 2017 3:50 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

G20: All you need to know about the annual summits of leading powers

World Leaders at G20 Summit. (Photo: AFP)
 

Netanyahu gives Modi signed photo as parting gift of ‘deepest friendship’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a demonstration of Gal-Mobile, a mobile seawater desalination unit at the Olga Beach. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Elon Musk's Tesla to build world's largest battery in Australia

A handout photo taken and received on July 7, 2017, shows South Australia's Premier Jay Weatherill (L) and Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk (R) at an announcement in Adelaide.
 

Exclusive: At 32, Ranveer is still a child on his birthday; complete details here

The actor, who is still a child at heart, and has conquered the audiences heart with his stellar performances.
 

Nokia 5 pre-bookings to start today: where to book, price and more

Android-powered Nokia 5 will be available at a price of Rs 12,899.
 

Here's the simple way to have more sex in a relationship

A trip together seems to do the trick (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Asian Athletics Championships: Indian decathlete Jagtar Singh hit by doping scandal

Jagtar's urine sample 'A', collected during the Federation Cup National Championships in Patiala last month by the NADA, has returned positive for meldonium and he has been put under provisional suspension. (Photo: Representational Image)

Need to mork on my technique: Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra

Jr national aquatic championship: Karnataka swimmers reign supreme

Prasidh Krishna (200m Fly), Raj Relekar (800m FS) and Saachi G (400m IM) bagged bronze medals on the final day.

Hyderabad Sailing Week: Muzahid makes a clean sweep

Action from the third day of the Hyderabad Sailing Week at the Hussainsagar lake on Thursday.

34th Youth National Basketball Championship: Kerala, Punjab ease into semis

In the boys quarters, Punjab hoopsters sprung in action to defeat Karnataka with a 89-66 verdict.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham