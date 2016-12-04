Sports, In Other News

National level shooter alleges coach raped her, FIR filed against accused

ANI
Published Dec 4, 2016, 10:16 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2016, 10:44 am IST
In her complaint, the woman said that she has known the accused for over two years as they used to practice together.
Representational image (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: A national level shooter on Saturday has alleged that she was raped her coach, following which an FIR was lodged against the accused.

An FIR was registered against the shooter on the basis of the complaint filed at the Chanakyapuri police station.

The woman also said that she has been training for the national championships at the shooting range of the Sports Authority of India and the accused, who had competed in international events, used to guide her.

The two got involved in a relationship and the shooter promised to marry her, according to the FIR.

An FIR has been lodged under section 376 and 328 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complainant said that the coach had recently visited her at her residence in Chanakyapuri on her birthday and allegedly offered her a drink which was spiked with sedatives.

She alleged that she was raped after she fell unconscious after having the drink.

Later, she met him at the shooting range, he refused to acknowledge that he had promised to marry her and when she protested, he threatened to kill her.

The woman then approached the police to register a complaint, following she was sent for a medical examination, which confirmed rape.

Tags: shooting, rape
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

