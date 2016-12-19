ISL 2016: Kerala Blasters trip at final frontier

Sports, Football

The series had begun with Antonio German scoring followed by Graham Stack denying Iain Hume.
Atletico De Kolkata team on the victory stand after winning the title against Kerala Blasters FC during the ISL final match at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi on Sunday. (Photo: SUNOJ NINAN MATHEW)
Kochi: Atletico de Kolkata punctured Kerala Blasters’ dreams with a 4-3 (1-1) win in penalty shoot-out to bag their second ISL title that also left their vibrant hosts heartbroken for the second time in their hunt for the elusive prize. Jewel Raja Shaikh scored the decisive spot-kick after Cedric Hengbart’s attempt was saved by Debjit Majumder. The series had begun with Antonio German scoring followed by Graham Stack denying Iain Hume. After Kervens Belfort and Sameehg Doutie had converted, Ndoye fired over and Borja Fernandez levelled it at 2-2. Mohammed Rafique and Javi Lara also netted their chances until it was left for the Hengbart and Shaikh.

Kerala had managed to outlive a period of exasperation as they sought the silverware that was snatched away in the 90th minute by Kolkata two years ago, but they failed to live up to the battle of nerves that is needed in the lottery of penalties. Mohammed Rafi’s glancing header from a Mehtab Hossain corner on 37 minutes was cancelled out by Henrique Sereno’s headed equaliser off Sameehg Doutie’s inswinging setpiece, a minute from half-time and after an array of hits and misses in the ensuing period the longest final in ISL’s brief history had emerged.

Aaron Hughes had taken the long walk back, seemingly injured, but only after urging his teammates to get the job done as he was replaced by Elhadji Ndoye. A veil of silence followed the marquee’s exit, but a minute later the galleries were bouncing in wild celebrations as local lad Rafi headed home his first goal of the season. After a five-goal season last year, Rafi had endured a painful drought that was forgotten with a glance of his head.

The home side’s jubilation was short lived as immediately after Keegan Pereira gave way to Prabir Das, the visitors won a corner and Sereno towered above the lanky Sandesh Jhingan to draw Kolkata level. The match had a frenetic pace to it from the first whistle and Kerala hit the visitors on the break twice inside 10 minutes, with Rafi denied by a timely block. Hume had a difficult chance to break his duck against his former side, but his attempt to surprise Graham Stack with a volley on the run from a Pereira long diagonal, misfired.

Kolkata tried to influence the flow of the game through Sameehg Doutie and he fired straight at stack before Helder Postiga failed in his neat one-two with Hume. After a series of consistent performances in recent weeks, Mehtab Hossain was unusually off-colour in Kerala midfield. He was stripped off the ball by Didika who sought a return from Doutie, but the South African’s pull back was aimed at Postiga, who scuffed it.

As the second half started, goalscorer Sereno had his head strapped after a collision and had to wait a while, shirtless, in the technical area for his blooded top to be replaced. Hengbart, now wearing the captain’s armband made a run, unimpeded while Nazon tamely delivered into Majumder’s custody. Postiga would soon show the Haitian how it was done as he fired from range and effected a low diving save from Stack.

The game settled down post hour mark and neither sides risked losing their shape on the pitch. Nazon hit the side-netting and was replaced by Mohammed Rafique, who was received with a thunderous round of applause. Stack somehow survived a horror moment as Didika’s cross that he let go, narrowly missed the far post. Rafique cut inside and fired across the byline, but Borja Fernandez cleared and Hengbart equalled it with a daring clearance at the other end, with Hume and Doutie ready to engage.

Kerala nearly made a brilliant start in the extra time when Belfort and substitute Antonio German combined, but Majumder collected. Tiredness prevented both sides from executing their plans and it was left for tries from 12 yards to decide the outcome.

