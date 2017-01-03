India seek fourth title in SAFF Championship

India have won all the previous three editions of the tournament. (Photo: AIFF)

Siliguri: Seeking their fourth title in a row, defending champions India take on Bangladesh in the summit clash of the South Asian Football Federation Women's Championship here on Wednesday.

India have won all the previous three editions of the tournament and on Wednesday at the Kanchenjunga Stadium, they face a team with whom they had played out a goal-less draw at the group stage.

India had entered the final after a 3-1 drubbing of Nepal while Bangladesh had beaten Maldives 6-0 in the other semifinals. Bangladesh are playing in their maiden final of the SAFF Women's Championship.

Indian head Coach Sajid Dar admitted that "on surface his side seem to be the favourites" but warned his players from being complacent.

"We have huge respect for Bangladesh. They have made it to the final and it was not presented to them on a platter. They have earned it," Dar said.

"The last time we played Bangladesh in the group match, it ended in a goalless draw. We learnt quite a few lessons from that match and have tried to rectify them. We cannot afford a repeat," he said at the pre-match press conference.

"In the league stage, they (Bangladesh) were more defensive. Tomorrow is a final match, they may or may not change their strategy. But we are ready for everything."

Bangladesh head coach Golam Robbani Choton said, "Every match is different. You have to play different teams in a different manner. We will give our 100 per cent and play to win. The strategy will be mine."