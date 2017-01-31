Sports, Cricket

Ind vs Ban: Parthiv dropped, Wriddhiman returns to squad

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 31, 2017, 7:16 pm IST
Updated Jan 31, 2017, 7:57 pm IST
Parthiv Patel, who played the last three Tests against England last year, has been dropped from the India squad.
Wriddhiman Saha has been recalled to the Team India squad after his impressive performance in the Irani Trophy. (Photo: AFP)
 Wriddhiman Saha has been recalled to the Team India squad after his impressive performance in the Irani Trophy. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: MSK Prasad-led Indian cricket team selection committee announced Indian squad for the only Test against Bangladesh here on Tuesday.

While there are no big surprises as the selectors preferred to go ahead with tried and tested players, Abhinav Mukund made a comeback to the national Test squad for the first time in five years. The Tamil Nadu captain has played five Tests so far in his career.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha, who missed the last three Tests against England due to an injury, has been recalled to the team. Saha scored a match-winning double century in the recently concluded Irani Trophy match against Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Parthiv Patel, who had replaced the injured Saha in the last three England Tests, has been dropped from the national squad despite being in good form on the domestic circuit.

Pace bowler Mohammed Shami had injured his knee during the third Test against England and has been recovering from the injury during the latter part of the Test series and the duration of India's ODI and T20I series against England.

While Shami has reportedly recovered from the injury and is now undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore, he has supposedly been rested, keeping the four-match home Test series against Australia in mind.

The one-off Test against Bangladesh will begin on February 9 in Hyderabad.

Squad:

Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Abhinav Mukund.

Tags: wriddhiman saha, team india, india vs bangladesh, parthiv patel
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

