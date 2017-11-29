search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

IPL media rights: Competition Commission slaps Rs 52-crore fine on BCCI

PTI
Published Nov 29, 2017, 6:03 pm IST
Updated Nov 29, 2017, 6:05 pm IST
In February 2013, the watchdog had slapped a fine of Rs 52.24 crore on the BCCI.
In its 44-page order, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said the penalty of Rs 52.24 crore comes to nearly 4.48 per cent of the average of the BCCI's relevant turnover during the last three financial years. (Photo: PTI)
 In its 44-page order, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said the penalty of Rs 52.24 crore comes to nearly 4.48 per cent of the average of the BCCI's relevant turnover during the last three financial years. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Competition Commission on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 52.24 crore on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for anti-competitive practices with respect to IPL media rights.

Earlier in 2013 also, the watchdog had penalised the cricket board.

In its 44-page order, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said the penalty of Rs 52.24 crore comes to nearly 4.48 per cent of the average of the BCCI's relevant turnover during the last three financial years.

The average turnover of Rs 1,164.7 crore is for three financial years -- 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16.

"The assessment of the Commission clearly brings out that the impugned clause in the IPL (Indian Premier League) Media Rights Agreement has been pursued by BCCI consciously to protect the commercial interest of the bidders of broadcasting rights as well as the economic interest of BCCI," it said.

In February 2013, the watchdog had slapped a fine of Rs 52.24 crore on the BCCI.

Although at present, the average of the relevant turnover is slightly higher than the one which was considered by the CCI while passing the order in February 2013, the regulator said it prefers to maintain the penalty amount.

Tags: bcci, competition commission of india, ipl media rights
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

5 things to know about Star India winning IPL media rights
IPL Media Rights auction: Star India wins rights for Rs 16,347.50 crore
Plea in Supreme Court seeking e-auctioning of IPL media rights
Twitter, Facebook purchase tenders for IPL media rights


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trailer of Avengers: Infinity War is finally here and it promises a thrilling ride

Screengrabs from the trailer.
 

Bee attack in Madurai forces kin to abandon dead body at burial ground

A couple of persons sustained injuries in the incident and were treated at a local hospital (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Chinese woman gets scalped after her head gets caught in machine

A co-worker rushed to her help and shut down the machine (Photo: YouTube)
 

Marriage may test your sanity, but lowers dementia risk

In a study covering more than 800,000 people, they found that walking through life alone increased the chances of Alzheimer's. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Hrithik Roshan talks about his fitness mantra

HRX has been conceived and created to serve as a platform for bringing like-minded people together, says Hrithik Roshan.
 

iPhone X sales could be halted — Here's why

Apple is the only firm that has reduced the profit margin, while its rivals are taking a completely different approach in order to expand in the Indian market.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Thisara Perera becomes Sri Lanka's 7th skipper in 2017 ahead of ODI series vs India

Thisara Perera has become Sri Lanka's seventh captain in 2017. (Photo: AP)

Ben stokes fire of Ashes comeback in Australia with ‘golf swing’ trip to New Zealand

Ben Stokes was omitted from England’s touring party following his arrest on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm in an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September. (Photo: AP)

Dean Jones reveals how Ravi Shastri brings best out of Team India skipper Virat Kohli

Dean Jones credited India coach Ravi Shastri for bringing the best out of the 29-year-old Virat Kohli.(Photo: AP)

The Ashes: Nathan Lyon dares England's batsmen to go after him in Adelaide D/N Test

With none of England’s batsmen taking the attack to the off-spinner at the Gabba, Lyon invited them to go on the offensive at Adelaide Oval, where he helped bowl Australia to victory against South Africa a year ago. (Photo: AP)

Bye-bye number 10! BCCI to unofficially retire Sachin Tendulkar’s iconic jersey

The No.10 jersey that Sachin Tendulkar made his own may not be seen on an Indian player in the near future. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham