Sports, Cricket

No bilateral cricket series unless terrorism stops, India tells Pakistan

ANI
Published May 29, 2017, 1:41 pm IST
Updated May 29, 2017, 1:46 pm IST
BCCI should come out with a proposal on Pakistan only after consultations with the government, said Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel.
"Sports and terrorism cannot go hand in hand," said Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel as he made it clear that there should not be any bilateral cricket series between India and Pakistan utill there is terrorism from the Pakistani side. (Photo: AFP)
 "Sports and terrorism cannot go hand in hand," said Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel as he made it clear that there should not be any bilateral cricket series between India and Pakistan utill there is terrorism from the Pakistani side. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) prepares to meet the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to discuss the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries in 2014, Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Monday asserted that there cannot be a bilateral series between the two nations until there is terrorism from the Pakistani side.

"BCCI should come out with a proposal on Pakistan only after consultations with the government. I have already made it clear that any bilateral series with Pakistan is almost impossible because there cannot be sports relations between the two countries until there is terrorism from the Pakistani side," Goel said.

"Sports and terrorism cannot go hand in hand," he added.

Goel, however, added that there was no control of the government on multilateral games.

India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the Champions Trophy encounter to be played at Edgbaston on June 4.

BCCI acting secretary Amithabh Chaudhry, along with the members of the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), will today meet PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan in Dubai.

The PCB had earlier this month sent a legal notice to its Indian counterpart for failing to honour the MoU signed between the two cricket boards in 2014.

The PCB had also demanded compensation close to USD 60 million from the BCCI for not honouring the MoU signed when N. Srinivasan was at the helm of affairs in the Indian board.

According to the 2014 agreement, India were scheduled to play six series against Pakistan , four of them were going to be Pakistan's home series, subject to clearance from the Government of India.

The two Asian neighbours have not played a full bilateral series after the Mumbai terror attacks in November 2008.

Tags: india vs pakistan, vijay goel, terrorism
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan, executive committee chairman Najam Sethi and chief operating officer Subhan Ahmad will engage with the BCCI's delegation led by CK Khanna in the meeting. (Photo: AFP)

PCB, BCCI officials to meet in Dubai to discuss India-Pak cricketing ties

PCB had sent a legal notice to BCCI, initiating proceedings to seek compensation for failing to honour an MoU.
24 May 2017 11:01 AM
BCCI said that the MoU signed in 2014 is not a

BCCI refuses to compensate PCB in absence of ‘legally binding document’

PCB had earlier this month sent a legal notice to its Indian counterpart for failing to honour the MOU in 2014.
12 May 2017 10:13 AM

BCCI not ready for India-Pakistan series even in India, alleges PCB

Pakistan is ready to play in India despite security, said PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan.
11 May 2017 8:00 PM
Shaharyar Khan noted that PCB would have benefited had they played a bilateral series against India, the failure of which had caused them massive losses and claiming for compensation. (Photo:

PCB signed proper contract with India, not an MoU: Shaharyar Khan

Shaharyar Khan insisted that PCB's case is strong, and therefore, they would go to the ICC level if needed to seek justice.
09 May 2017 1:49 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Tiger Shroff was at his sporting best as he launched a football tournament Super Soccer in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff shows off his football skills as he kicks off tournament
Bollywood stars were spotted as they celebrated the five-year anniversary of their football club, All Star Football Club, at a Mumbai nightclub. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars celebrate 5-year anniversary of their football club
Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan lent their support to two small-budget films, the former attended a screening of Pooja Batra's film 'Mirror Mirror' and the latter launched the trailer of the Marathi film 'Hrudayantar' where he will be seen in a cameo, in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay watches Pooja Batra's film, Hrithik launches Marathi debut trailer
The team of 'Hindi Medium' held a bash to celebrate the succcess of the film in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant-Kriti, others join Irrfan and team to celebrate Hindi Medium success
Salman Khan and Sohail Khan shot for an entertaining episode of the reality show 'India Banega Manch' in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan sings and grooves in style as he shoots for reality show
Bollywood stars were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday and were snapped by the shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant-Kriti promote Raabta, Shahid, Shraddha, others snapped
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google’s AlphaGo matures to help scientists after beating humans in board games

With AlphaGo, DeepMind has shown that a set of codes has become smart enough to do what they were meant to in the first place – assist humans in their complex work.
 

Here's why WhatsApp is good for you

(Representational image)
 

Chennai model Gaanam Nair missing, online search gets national attention

Gaanam Nair.
 

Greek village's unique genetic makeup protects them against deadly heart diseases

The isolated Greek villages of Zoniana and Anogia live longer lives because of their unique genetic makeup. (Photo: Pinterest)
 

Brazilian musicians seek resignation of prez, call for elections through concert

A man poses for the photo with his face covered with money and by a sign that reads in Portuguese 'Temer Out'. (Photo: AP)
 

New malware hits millions of Android devices, infected apps removed by Google

The malware “Judy” is an auto-clicking adware which help companies boost their revenues.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Ross Taylor tired of New Zealand’s runners-up tag

Ross Taylor, the elder statesman of New Zealand cricket, known for poking out his tongue on reaching a century, has stamped his mark on the game over 11 illustrious years at the top.(Photo: AFP)

ICC Champions Trophy: AB de Villiers’ South Africa pursue great obsession

While the playing squad is reasonably settled, there is uncertainty over the future of Russell Domingo, who has been the coach since Kirsten quit in 2013.(Photo: AP)

ICC Champions Trophy: England look to action man Ben Stokes

That same uninhibited approach, albeit with a few refinements, remains at the heart of left-handed batsman Ben Stokes's approach at the crease.(Photo: AP)

AB de Villiers upset as 'ball-tampering' row resurfaces ahead of ICC Champions Trophy

AB de Villiers felt South Africa risked being accused once again, although he added the fact the umpires did not in the end change the ball was proof of the Proteas' innocence. (Photo: AFP)

ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan capable of beating India, says Younis Khan

Younis Khan said that key to Pakistan's success in the upcoming Champions Trophy would be their fielding and that's what they need to concentrate more on it, in addition to bowling and batting. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham