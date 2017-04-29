 LIVE !  :  Steve Smith and Virat Kohli will be looking to outsmart each other yet again. (Photo: BCCI) Live| RPS vs RCB: Samuel Badree Strikes first, Ajinkya Rahane gone
 
Live| RPS vs RCB: Samuel Badree Strikes first, Ajinkya Rahane gone

Published Apr 29, 2017, 3:29 pm IST
Updated Apr 29, 2017, 4:16 pm IST
Rising Pune Supergiant: 24-1 from 4 overs. Rahul Tripathi: 12, Steve Smtih: 5
RPS: 18-1 from 3.1 overs

WICKET! Opening with Badree has done the trick for RCB here. Rahane goes for a pre-meditated sweep, but only managed to top-edge the ball to Milne at short fine-leg.

Big change in the RCB lineup. Chris Gayle, the Universe Boss has been dropped.

Teams:

Rising Pune Supergiant XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Steven Smith (c), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Manoj Tiwary, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Jaydev Unadkat, Lockie Ferguson, Imran Tahir

Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Virat Kohli (c), Travis Head, AB de Villiers, Kedar Jadhav (wk), Sachin Baby, Stuart Binny, Pawan Negi, Samuel Badree, Adam Milne, Sreenath Aravind, Yuzvendra Chahal

Toss:

Virat Kohli has won the toss, at the MCA stadium in Pune, and have elected to field first.

Preview: Its D-Day for Virat Kohli and co! Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have had a poor run of form in the IPL so far, find themselves in a situation where they need to win all of their remaining matches, in order to keep their hopes of making it to the top-four alive.

Despite having a side that boasts of star names like Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Kedar Jadhav, Tymal Mills, and Shane Watson, RCB have failed to conjure-up the form that was expected of them; they have won only two of their nine matches.

Meanwhile, Rising Pune Supergiant have managed to come out of their rut, and register three wins in their last four matches.

Despite an early stutter, Steve Smith seems to have rallied his side around, as they find themselves in the top-four of the IPL. A win against RCB will consolidate their position in the top half of the table.

Tags: royal challengers bangalore (rcb), rising pune supergiant, ipl 2017
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune

