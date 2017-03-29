Sports, Cricket

MS Dhoni’s Aadhar details leaked, Sakshi Dhoni expresses disappointment on Twitter

Union Law and Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was informed about the breach by MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi on Twitter.
"Is there any privacy left? Information of Adhaar card, including application, is made public property," Sakshi Singh Dhoni, MS Dhoni’s wife, tweeted after personal details of former India skipper were made public. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: An agency, which helps Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) enroll citizens for Aadhar, was over enthusiastic and shared the personal details of ace cricket MS Dhoni on social media.

Union Law and Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was informed about the breach by Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni on Twitter, was prompt to promise action.

Sakshi expressed her disappointment, after a photo giving away all the details of MS Dhoni’s Aadhar card was on the social media. She was involved in a Twitter conversation with Ravi Shankar Prasad expressing her displeasure over the private information of MS Dhoni was made public.

The agency's Common Services Center (CSC) had posted a tweet on Tuesday through its handle @CSCegov saying "Ace cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his family get their Aadhaar updated at VLE Mariya Farooqui's CSE at Ranchi, Jharkhand".

Prasad was tagged in the tweet. It included a photograph of the cricketer with a CSC representative and another of his personal details on what appeared to be the Aadhaar website.

The tweet with the details was later deleted.

"Is there any privacy left? Information of Adhaar card, including application, is made public property," Sakshi tweeted.

Prasad, while thanking Sakshi for brining up the issue to his notice, said, "sharing personal information is illegal. Serious action will be taken against this".

