Live, Ind vs Eng, 2nd T20I: Yuvraj Singh departs, England in control

KL Rahul has steered the India innings from the top, and is taking the attack to the Englishmen.. (Photo: BCCI)

India: 83/3 from 12 overs

Rahul is on fire today! Hits one six and one four off Liam Dawson's over.

India: 69/3 from 10.3 overs

Yuvraj goes for the big sweep against Moeen again, and gets wrapped on the pads, just like last time. This time however, the umpire showed no hesitation in raising his finger. Replays suggested that that was plumb.

India: 67/2 from 10 overs

KL Rahul steps out, and smashes Rashid way into the crowd for a six. The England spinner tossed up a juicy full-toss for Rahul.

India: 57/2 from 9 overs

Brilliant over by Moeen. Just one run off it. He got a strong case for an LBW against Yuvraj, but it seemed to be going down the leg stump.

India: 56/2 from 7.3 overs

Raina goes for the big sweep, but only manages to get a thick top-edge to it. Jordan took a good catch at long on to get the wicket.

India: 54/1 from 7 overs

Good running between the wickets between Rania and Rahul helps India get a decent over from Moeen Ali. Eight from that over.

India: 46/1 from 6 overs

Rahul is taking the attack to the England bowlers after Virat Kohli's departure. Suresh Rainia, meanwhile, is playing the sheet anchor role.

India: 37/1 from 5 overs

Virat Kohli's wicket seems to have stemmed the flow of runs for India, though KL Rahul is trying to keep things ticking.

India: 30/0 from 4 overs.

Virat Kohli puts his foot on the accelerator with a six and four in back to back deliveries as India look to get the scoreboard moving.

India: 10/0 from 2 overs.

An early scare for India as Virat Kohli catches a top edge but the fielder at third-man can't get there in time and it's a four.

India: 5/0 from 1 over.

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Amit Mishra, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Nehra.

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills.

Toss: England have won the toss and decided to field first.

Nagpur: India are on the back foot for the first time in England’s tour to the country. The hosts find themselves in a situation where they have to win the second T20I against the Three Lions, in order to keep their chances of winning the three-match series alive.

While the Men in Blue completely dominated England in the Test series (won 4-0) and the ODI series (won 2-1), they now find themselves in a completely different scenario, after suffering a comprehensive seven wicket defeat at the hands of the visitors.

Star Batsman Joe Root and captain Eoin Morgan shone with the bat, to guide England to a comfortable win in Kanpur. The England bowlers also churned in good performances, tightening the screws on the Indian batsman, to restrict them to 147 for seven.

From the looks of the first T20I, India are yet to find the proper balance in their batting lineup, which completely crumbled under pressure, in the shortest format of the game.