India vs England, 2nd T20: India look to save series in Nagpur

India lost the first T20I in Kanpur by seven wickets. (Photo: PTI)

Nagpur: India would aim to bounce back in the three-match T20I series as they take on the England team on Sunday in the second match played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association stadium at Jamtha near Nagpur.

The encounter would be crucial for both the teams as the visors, who registered an emphatic seven-wicket win in Kanpur, would be trying to lead the three match series.

While the hosts would be striving for a win in order to retain the challenge, the confident visitors, would look forward to continue their domination and go ahead to clinch the series.

The last time that India lost a series was 2-3 against South Africa in October 2015.

The Nagpur pitch bearing the brownish tinge is surrounded by the lush-green outfield.

According to the experts, the sporting pitch is likely to be conducive for batting and would be helpful for the spinners during the latter part of the game.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Parvez Rasool, Ashish Nehra, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mandeep Singh, Rishab Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Amit Mishra.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, Jonathan Bairstow, Jake Ball, Liam Dawson and David Willey.