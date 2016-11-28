LIVE India vs England, 3rd Test Day 3: India in lead but lose Ashwin

India 301/7 from 95 overs:

WICKET! Bowling change has worked for England straightway as Ben Stokes dismisses R Ashwin. The Indian departs after playing another fine knock. He opened the face of the bat to direct Stokes' delivery through the point region but could not get past Jos Buttler.

India 292/6 from 92 overs:

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have made a solid start on day three of the Test as India have crossed England's total. The duo have hit a couple of wonderful-looking fours on a pitch that's helping the batsmen. India will want these two to bat long.

Mohali: India will bank on R Ashwin and lower order resistance as they aim to get past England’s 283 and secure a respectable lead on day three of the third Test at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Monday.

After failing to cash in on the opportunity to score big after electing to bat, England managed to push the hometeam on the backfoot by scalping six wickets on day two. Indian troubled would have been mounted had it not been for Ashwin and Jadeja’s unbeaten 67-run stand.

Not only it has put India in a touching distance from England’s first innings total, it had avoided some blushes to the Virat Kohli-led side which just exploded after being 148/2 to 204/6.

The task would be cut out for England: scalp quick wickets and dash India’s plans to secure a solid lead. For India, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Jayant Yadav will have to bat long.