Sports, Cricket

Telangana cricketer Sindhuja Reddy selected in US women's cricket team

PTI
Published Jun 28, 2017, 9:32 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2017, 10:02 am IST
Sindhuja would play in the qualifying match of the women's World Cup to be played in Scotland.
Sindhuja Reddy would be wicket-keeper-batsman for America's women's cricket team, said Telangana government. (Photo: Facebook)
 Sindhuja Reddy would be wicket-keeper-batsman for America's women's cricket team, said Telangana government. (Photo: Facebook)

Hyderabad: Sindhuja Reddy, a woman cricketer from Telangana, has find a place in the American team, which recently earned recognition from the sport's governing body International Cricket Council.

Sindhuja would be wicket-keeper-batsman for America's women's cricket team, according to a release from the Telangana government's information department.

The cricketer, who has played in the Ranji Trophy for Hyderabad's women's team, recently married one Siddha Reddy who is settled in the US, said the release.

The ICC recently recognised the American cricket team, it said.

Sindhuja would play in the qualifying match of the women's World Cup to be played in Scotland, the release said.

Tags: international cricket council, sindhuja reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung to sell off refurbished Galaxy Note 7s from July 7: reports

Citing industry sources, South Korea's Yonhap news agency and other news reports said Samsung would start selling refurbished devices with new batteries and updated software under the name Galaxy Note Fandom Edition (FE).
 

'To drag an arrogant Virat Kohli on right track’, engineer applies to be India coach

Upendra Nath Bramhachari, who works for a construction company, applied for Team India head coach role as the email address was available on BCCI's website. (Photo: Facebook / AP)
 

Telangana cricketer Sindhuja Reddy selected in US women's cricket team

Sindhuja Reddy would be wicket-keeper-batsman for America's women's cricket team, said Telangana government. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Facebook crosses 2 billion active monthly users

Facebook's growth has increasingly come from outside the US, Canada and Europe.
 

This ‘ungli’ is at society that's asking us to repress our voice: Ekta Kapoor

The entire cast of the film at the trailer launch in Mumbai.
 

What is MST and how does it make Samsung Pay unique?

All MST does is to make the PoS machine think that the Samsung Pay user has actually swiped a physical card to make a transaction.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

'To drag an arrogant Virat Kohli on right track’, engineer applies to be India coach

Upendra Nath Bramhachari, who works for a construction company, applied for Team India head coach role as the email address was available on BCCI's website. (Photo: Facebook / AP)

Cricket isn’t a blood sport and Indo-Pak match is no war

Virat Kohli and Sarfraz Ahmed

Sourav Ganguly in new BCCI committee

Sourav Ganguly

Ravi Shastri to apply for India head coach job after Anil Kumble's exit

Virat Kohli, who had differences with former India coach Anil Kumble, has enjoyed solid relationship with Ravi Shastri, who worked as Team India director before Kumble was appointed as India coach. (Photo: PTI)

My son will have fond memories of sitting on MS Dhoni’s lap: Sarfraz Ahmed; video

When asked about the photo of MS Dhoni holding his son Abdullah, Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed said, “Once he (Abdullah) grows up, he would have fond memories of him sitting on the lap of on one of the greats of the game.” (Photo: AP / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham