Sports, Cricket

Friendship with Australians is over, says Virat Kohli after India’s series win

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 28, 2017, 2:52 pm IST
Updated Mar 28, 2017, 2:58 pm IST
Team India skipper Virat Kohli lashed out at Steve Smith-led Australian side during Dharamsala post-match press conference.
"The thing I said before the first Test (with him being friends with Australians), that has certainly changed and you won't hear me say that ever again, said Virat Kohli in the press conference after India's series-clinching win against Australia in Dharamsala. (Photo: AP)
 "The thing I said before the first Test (with him being friends with Australians), that has certainly changed and you won't hear me say that ever again, said Virat Kohli in the press conference after India's series-clinching win against Australia in Dharamsala. (Photo: AP)

Dharamsala: The four-match Test series between India and Australia is over but the supply of argy-bargy is not. Virat Kohli, in the post-match press conference after India clinched the Border-Gavaskar Trophy beating Steve Smith and Co by 8 wickets in Dharamsala, indicated that his friendship and trust in the Australian side is over.

While Kohli did not play the final Test after he sustained a shoulder injury during the Ranchi, India, under Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy, went on to beat Australia in the series decider at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) venue.

Kohli, before the first Test of the series began in Pune, had indicated that while the on-field battle will be intense he remains good friends with all the Australians off the field.

"I'm really good friends with all these guys off the field. I know them really well, but I know where to draw the line of friendship,” Kohli had said before adding, "When you step onto the field, I could be playing against my big brother it wouldn't matter."

However, following a series of unsavoury incidents; notably the DRS saga in the Bengaluru Test, where Steve Smith looked at the dressing room to seek help for the referral, led to a numerous altercations.

Additionally, it seems that comments by Australian players and officials in the media interactions alongside the Australian media’s continuous attacks on Kohli did not do much good. And going by Kohli's comments in the press conference in Dharamsala, there could be a complete breakdown of his rapport with the Australians.

During the post-match press conference Kohli was asked whether his friendship with the Australians has changed; especially after such an emotionally charged series. Answering the question, Kohli said: "No, it has changed. I thought that was the case (he being friends with the Australians), but it has changed for sure.”

"As I said, in the heat of the battle you want to be competitive but I've been proven wrong,” added Kohli.

"The thing I said before the first Test, that has certainly changed and you won't hear me say that ever again," concluded the Indian skipper.

Tags: virat kohli, india vs australia, steve smith, dharamsala test
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla

Related Stories

Virat Kohli praised India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane for leading the side to the victory in the Dharamsala Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Team India take it very well and give it back even better: Virat Kohli on sledging

Virat Kohli believes that the 2-1 Series win against Australia was the current Indian cricket team’s 'best series win so far'.
28 Mar 2017 1:11 PM
Steve Smith commended India on the their brilliant performance during the topsy-turvy series, that has had everyone on the edge of their seats. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith apologises for 'letting emotions slip' after ill-tempered tour

Steve Smith has been involved in a bit of a war of words with his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli during the Border Gavaskar Trophy.
28 Mar 2017 12:22 PM
Hodge hoped the Indian skipper would not turn out to be like the many cricketers who have 'limped' into the lucrative IPL. (Photo: PTI)

Brad Hodge suggests Virat Kohli may have skipped Test for IPL

Virat Kohli pulled out of the series-deciding fourth Test against Australia as he was not 100 per cent fit after injuring his shoulder.
27 Mar 2017 11:36 AM

World Gallery

Only few days before Britain is expected to begin its formal separation from the other 27 EU nations, people at the Unite for Europe march were seen with bright blue EU flags. The protest, that demanded Brexit to be reversed, took place on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Anti-Brexit protesters hit London streets
The

Brawl erupts at pro-Trump rally in California; many injured
The damaged Sewol ferry was held afloat between two barges during a salvage operation off the South Korean island of Jindo (Photo: AFP)

In pics: 6,800-ton South Korean ferry that sank 3 years ago lifted from sea
Dozens of farmers and activists opposed to the cement factory have encased their feet in concrete during a days-long protest in Jakarta.

In pics: Indonesian farmers cement feet to protest factory
The UK House of Commons session has been suspended as witnesses reported sounds like gunfire outside. The latest report said that a policeman was stabbed inside the Parliament.

Policeman stabbed, several injured in UK Parliament attack
Government records show that in 1980, just 1% of India’s rural areas had access to safe, usable water.

As India marks World Water Day, clean and safe water still a challenge in country
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

These witty tweets accurately describe how sex changes in your 30s

Having great sex and looking sexy are two different things (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Reason why this Bengaluru man hasn't paid his water bills will blow your mind

The senior scientist and his family of four have been easily living on 400 litres of water every day and also have excess water in times of droughts. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Love has no gender: Sapna Bhavnani reacts on lip-lock video with VJ Bani

This is not the first time Sapna, along with Bani, has accepted that love is something that unites everyone.
 

I'm a little lost, need to surrender myself to good work: Sunil pens a heartfelt note

Sunil Grover
 

Steve Smith apologises for 'letting emotions slip' after ill-tempered tour

Steve Smith commended India on the their brilliant performance during the topsy-turvy series, that has had everyone on the edge of their seats. (Photo: PTI)
 

India thrash Australia in Dharamsala Test cricket match to win Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The Indians owed their win to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who starred with both bat and ball, top-scoring with 63 runs in the first innings before taking three wickets with his left-arm spin during Australia's short-lived second knock. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Matthew Wade’s sledging helped Ravindra Jadeja deliver Man of the Match performance

Ravindra Jadeja believes that Matthew Wade's chirpiness from behind the stumps helped him score the big runs. (Photo: AP)

Team India take it very well and give it back even better: Virat Kohli on sledging

Virat Kohli praised India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane for leading the side to the victory in the Dharamsala Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith apologises for 'letting emotions slip' after ill-tempered tour

Steve Smith commended India on the their brilliant performance during the topsy-turvy series, that has had everyone on the edge of their seats. (Photo: PTI)

India thrash Australia in Dharamsala Test cricket match to win Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The Indians owed their win to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who starred with both bat and ball, top-scoring with 63 runs in the first innings before taking three wickets with his left-arm spin during Australia's short-lived second knock. (Photo: AP)

India trounces Australia in 4th Test to win series

After losing Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara in quick succession, KL Rahul (in picture) and Ajinkya Rahane guided the team to series win. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham