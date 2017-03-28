Friendship with Australians is over, says Virat Kohli after India’s series win

"The thing I said before the first Test (with him being friends with Australians), that has certainly changed and you won't hear me say that ever again, said Virat Kohli in the press conference after India's series-clinching win against Australia in Dharamsala. (Photo: AP)

Dharamsala: The four-match Test series between India and Australia is over but the supply of argy-bargy is not. Virat Kohli, in the post-match press conference after India clinched the Border-Gavaskar Trophy beating Steve Smith and Co by 8 wickets in Dharamsala, indicated that his friendship and trust in the Australian side is over.

While Kohli did not play the final Test after he sustained a shoulder injury during the Ranchi, India, under Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy, went on to beat Australia in the series decider at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) venue.

Kohli, before the first Test of the series began in Pune, had indicated that while the on-field battle will be intense he remains good friends with all the Australians off the field.

"I'm really good friends with all these guys off the field. I know them really well, but I know where to draw the line of friendship,” Kohli had said before adding, "When you step onto the field, I could be playing against my big brother it wouldn't matter."

However, following a series of unsavoury incidents; notably the DRS saga in the Bengaluru Test, where Steve Smith looked at the dressing room to seek help for the referral, led to a numerous altercations.

Additionally, it seems that comments by Australian players and officials in the media interactions alongside the Australian media’s continuous attacks on Kohli did not do much good. And going by Kohli's comments in the press conference in Dharamsala, there could be a complete breakdown of his rapport with the Australians.

During the post-match press conference Kohli was asked whether his friendship with the Australians has changed; especially after such an emotionally charged series. Answering the question, Kohli said: "No, it has changed. I thought that was the case (he being friends with the Australians), but it has changed for sure.”

"As I said, in the heat of the battle you want to be competitive but I've been proven wrong,” added Kohli.

"The thing I said before the first Test, that has certainly changed and you won't hear me say that ever again," concluded the Indian skipper.