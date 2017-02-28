Sports, Cricket

India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Bengaluru pitch to be a ‘slow turner’?

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 28, 2017, 12:56 pm IST
Updated Feb 28, 2017, 1:10 pm IST
All the talk ahead of the second Test in Bengaluru, has been about the 22-yard-strip at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The ground staff at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium are planning to keep 22-yard-strip well watered. (Photo: BCCI)
 The ground staff at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium are planning to keep 22-yard-strip well watered. (Photo: BCCI)

Bengaluru: The condition of the pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) stadium in Pune has left everyone aghast – especially Team India and their fans.

The talk ahead of the first of the four Tests between India and Australia was that Pune will offer a sporting pitch, that will have something for everyone.

Pune ground curator Pandurang Salgaonkar had told the media ahead of the first Test that “the ball will fly”. However, that was hardly the case, as we saw an extremely spin-friendly track.

Legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne had described the Pune track as a “day five pitch”, while analysing it, ahead of the first day’s play.

The pitch later went on to play a huge role in the Test match, which finished with a little over two days remaining, as the Aussies ran away with a 333-run victory.

Hence, all the talk ahead of the second Test in Bengaluru, has been about the 22-yard-strip at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

“It was up to them to prepare a wicket (in Pune), and they prepared a wicket that actually played into our hands. It would be interesting to see what they come up with in Bangalore,” Australia skipper Steve Smith told the media.

Naturally the ground staff have generally been secretive about the pitch that they are preparing in the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

However, reports have emerged that the Bengaluru track is unlikely to resemble that of Pune.

While the Pune pitch was not watered for around four days (according to Warne) ahead of the first Test, reports coming out of Bengaluru suggest that the ground staff are planning to keep 22-yard-strip well watered – at least until a couple of days ahead of the match, which gets underway on Saturday.

According to the Indian Express, the Bengaluru track will not be drastically different from what it generally is – a slow turner, that would generally start giving ‘itchy fingers’ to the spinners after a couple of days.

The Australian spinners, namely Steve O’Keefe were extremely effective in Pune. The 32-year-old himself picked up 12 wickets in the match, completely destroying the Indian batting order.

O’Keefe’s Indian counterparts will be hoping to get back to their usual best in Bengaluru, as they try to make amends for their dismal display in the first Test.

A ‘slow turner’ is something that the trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jayant Yadav would relish bowling on, in order to get back to their usual high standards of spin bowling, that they have shown in the ongoing home season.

Tags: india vs australia, m chinnaswamy stadium, steve smith
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Related Stories

Farokh Engineer hoped that the team learns from its mistakes and

Farokh Engineer questions nature of Pune pitch, slams Indian batsmen

A sloppy India on Saturday slumped to a humiliating 333-run loss inside three days in the first Test against Australia.
25 Feb 2017 9:05 PM
Steve Smith has made 1066 runs against India in a mere seven Tests at an average of 88.83. (Photo: AP)

Steve Smith joins elite club by scoring 5 consecutive Test tons against India

Steve Smith has now joined a special list of batsmen to have scored five consecutive tons against the same opponent.
27 Feb 2017 12:47 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and their director Shashank Khaitan were spotted at an event for Singapore Tourism on Monday to promote their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania.' (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Varun and Shashank get goofy while promoting Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Some of the winners at the 89th Academy Awards 2017 were excited while some could not hold their emotions as they arrived on the stage to collect their trophies. (Photos: AP)

89th Academy Awards: Winners hold their trophies with pride
There were hits and there were misses as celebrities came all decked up for the 89th Academy Awards held in Los Angeles on Sunday. (Photos: AP)

Oscars 2017: Best dressed and worst dressed at the red carpet
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were seen at a fashion show held for the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt dazzle on the ramp for noble cause
Numerous Bollywood stars were clicked by shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport and other locations on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer, Ajay, Sidharth, Arjun, other stars flaunt their unique style
Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha and Udit Narayan.

Snapped: Stars at SRK's Yash Chopra Memorial Award ceremony
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

After Virender Sehwag, Yogeshwar Dutt ridicules Gurmehar Kaur on social media

Yogeshwar Dutt compared Gurmehar Kaur with Adolf Hitler, Osama Bin Laden, and a Black Buck of Salman Khan's Black Buck case. (Photo: AFP)
 

KL Rahul slams a fan on Twitter after defeat against Australia in Pune

Rahul has come in for some criticism despite being India’s highest scorer in the Test match, as the Karnataka batsman threw away his wicket cheaply in the first innings. (Photo: AP)
 

Shahid Afridi wants to play farewell match in Lahore

Earlier, Shahid Afridi was in constant touch with the PCB for a rousing send-off, but the matter did not materialize. (Photo: AFP)
 

Here are few simple steps that help make women orgasm more

It also suggests how lesbians have more orgasms (Photo: YouTube)
 

Woman who received Shiva stole from Modi was former aide of Smriti Irani

Shilpi Tewari. (Photo: Twitter/Shilpi Tewari)
 

Shekhar Suman slams 'cocained actress' Kangana post Rangoon debacle

Kangana had been in a tumultuous relationship with Shekhar's son, Adhyayan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Criticised for chewing gum during India’s national anthem, Parvez Rasool hits back

Parvez Rasool made his Twenty20 debut for India as they took on England in the first of three-match T20 in Kanpur earlier this year. (Photo: BCCI)

'Box-office' Ben Stokes deserves IPL windfall: Ian Botham

IPL side Rising Pune Supergiants bought Ben Stokes for Rs. 14.5 crore in the IPL 10 players’ auction. (Photo: AP)

O’Keefe akin to reliable Korean car, says Monty Panesar

Monty Panesar

Lahore gets nod from Pak government to host PSL final

Around 10,000 policemen, elite police commandoes and paramilitary rangers would provide security cover for the final in and around the Gaddafi stadium which is also the headquarters of the PCB. (Photo: AFP)

'Indecision' Review System: India get 17 out of 55 calls right

The problem with India has been more to do with referrals while fielding where they have got only 10 correct out of 42 that they have taken in seven Test matches. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham