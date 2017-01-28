Indian cricketer Parvez Rasool embroiled in national anthem row

Kanpur: Parvez Rasool became the latest sportsperson to face the ire on various social media platforms. It was a proud moment for the first cricketer from the Kashmir valley to play in a T20 international representing Team India in coloured outfits.

However, the joy soon turned into nightmare for the 27-year-old off-spinner. It all started when a video showed him standing casually and chewing gum while the national anthem of the country was being played just ahead of the first T20 international against England in Kanpur.

When Rasool was chewing gum in the video, other Team India’s players were seen to be in full attention to the national anthem.

(Photo: Screengrab)

The Twitterati was quick to identify his act and called it a disrespect towards the national anthem. Some of them even asked BCCI to take an action against the off-spinner. People were quick to remind Rasool that if he is representing his nation, he should pay some respect towards the country as well.

Rasool, who made a comeback to the Indian side after a long hiatus, was making his T20I debut in the first India versus England T20 in Kanpur.

He last played for India in the solitary ODI in way back in June 2014 against Bangladesh.

India went on to lose the match by 7 wickets and Parvez Rasool finished with the figures of 32 for 1 from his 4 overs.

It is yet to be seen whether BCCI will ignore this act or take an action against the off-spinner. This is not the first time that Rasool has attracted controversy as a few years ago, he was arrested in Bengaluru for carrying explosives.