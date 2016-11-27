Live | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test, Day 2: England all-out for 283, Shami wraps up innings

Shami did exceedingly well with the new ball, to pick up two quick wickets and wrap up the England innings. (Photo: PTI)

England: 283 all out (91.1 overs)

WICKET! Shami wraps up the England innings as Batty misjudges the line of the ball, which went on to hit his pads. England called for a review, but hawk-eye suggests that the ball would have gone on to hit the stumps.

England: 268/9 (91.1 overs)

WICKET! Picks up his second wicket of the innings from the very first ball of the day. Adli Rashid was left stranded as the perfect seam-up delivery caught the outside edge of his bat and flew towards wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel.

Mohali: India have started the third Test on the front foot, plucking eight England wickets for just 268 runs on the first day.

It is an uphill task for England on the second day, as they will be looking to put as many runs on the board as possible, before unleashing their strong bowling attack on the Indians.

The Mohali pitch has already shown signs of being a spin-friendly track, and the English spin-duo of Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali. Umesh Yadav also said after the end of first day’s play, that the pitch had a bit of reverse swing in it as well, which could make things interesting for the England bowlers, if they managed to get a few wickets in the early overs.

It was an all-round performance by the Indian bowlers on day 1, with Umesh Yadav, Jayant Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja taking two wickets each. Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin took the other two wickets.

Jonny Bairstow was the pick of the England batsmen, as he scored a valliant 89, on a day when the Indian bowlers clearly ruled the proceedings. Jos Buttler gave him good support down the other end for a while, before the two were dismissed by Jayant and Jadeja, respectively.

Scoreboard

England: 268/8 (Bairstow 89, Buttler 43; Jayant 2-49, Jadeja 2-56)