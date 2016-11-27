 LIVE !  :  Shami did exceedingly well with the new ball, to pick up two quick wickets and wrap up the England innings. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test, Day 2: England all-out for 283, Shami wraps up innings
 
Sports, Cricket

Live | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test, Day 2: England all-out for 283, Shami wraps up innings

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 27, 2016, 9:03 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2016, 9:51 am IST
India will try to wrap-up the England innings as soon as possible in the first session of play.
Shami did exceedingly well with the new ball, to pick up two quick wickets and wrap up the England innings. (Photo: PTI)
 Shami did exceedingly well with the new ball, to pick up two quick wickets and wrap up the England innings. (Photo: PTI)

England: 283 all out (91.1 overs)

WICKET! Shami wraps up the England innings as Batty misjudges the line of the ball, which went on to hit his pads. England called for a review, but hawk-eye suggests that the ball would have gone on to hit the stumps.

England: 268/9 (91.1 overs)

WICKET! Picks up his second wicket of the innings from the very first ball of the day. Adli Rashid was left stranded as the perfect seam-up delivery caught the outside edge of his bat and flew towards wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel.

Mohali: India have started the third Test on the front foot, plucking eight England wickets for just 268 runs on the first day.

It is an uphill task for England on the second day, as they will be looking to put as many runs on the board as possible, before unleashing their strong bowling attack on the Indians.

The Mohali pitch has already shown signs of being a spin-friendly track, and the English spin-duo of Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali. Umesh Yadav also said after the end of first day’s play, that the pitch had a bit of reverse swing in it as well, which could make things interesting for the England bowlers, if they managed to get a few wickets in the early overs.

It was an all-round performance by the Indian bowlers on day 1, with Umesh Yadav, Jayant Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja taking two wickets each. Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin took the other two wickets.

Jonny Bairstow was the pick of the England batsmen, as he scored a valliant 89, on a day when the Indian bowlers clearly ruled the proceedings. Jos Buttler gave him good support down the other end for a while, before the two were dismissed by Jayant and Jadeja, respectively.

Scoreboard

England: 268/8 (Bairstow 89, Buttler 43; Jayant 2-49, Jadeja 2-56)

Tags: india vs england, team india, england, virat kohli

Related Stories

While fielders dropped quite a few catches on day one of the third Test against England, Indian bowlers did not lose heart and restricted Alastair Cook-led side to 268/8. (Photo: AP)

India vs England 3rd Test: India dominate proceedings despite Jonny Bairstow's 89

Despite fielding lapses, India manage to push England on backfoot on day 1 in Mohali.
26 Nov 2016 5:12 PM
Kohli’s aggressive style of cricket has helped India gain a 1-0 lead in the five-match series against England. (Photo: BCCI)

Watch: Virat Kohli sledges Ben Stokes during Mohali Test

India skipper Virat Kohli was at it again, as he proceeded to give Ben Stokes a send-off during the Mohali Test.
26 Nov 2016 4:16 PM

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Giving in to Dangal's pre-release nervousness, Aamir Khan starts smoking again?

Aamir Khan
 

Big B, Varun, Raveena pay tribute to 26/11 victims and martyrs on anniversary

The then ATS chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai's Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte and Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar were among those killed in the attack.
 

Box office: Alia Bhatt-Shah Rukh’s Dear Zindagi takes a good opening on day one

A still from 'Dear Zindagi'.
 

Video: Smriti Irani pays Rs 100 to cobbler for getting slippers repaired

Union minister Smriti Irani getting her slippers repaired (Photo: Twitter)
 

Exclusive! Is Sana Khan dating her Wajah Tum Ho director Vishal Pandya?

'Wajah Tum Ho' is all set to relase on December 2.
 

Watch: Virat Kohli sledges Ben Stokes during Mohali Test

Kohli’s aggressive style of cricket has helped India gain a 1-0 lead in the five-match series against England. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Tampering issue still a grey area

South Africa's cricket captain Faf du Plessis after being found guilty and fined for ball tampering by the International Cricket Council. South Africa and Australia play the third test of their series starting Thursday. (Photo: AP)

Anil Kumble, Sanjay Bangar’s advice helped bowl well: Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav believes that there was something in the Mohali pitch for the seamers. (Photo: PTI)

India, Pakistan cricket officials may discuss bilateral ties

The ICC technical committee has now awarded six points to Pakistan for the series after ruling that India had forfeited the series which was to be hosted by Pakistan. (Photo: PTI)

Indian women wallop Bangladesh in Asia Cup opener

The experienced pair of Mithali Raj (49 not out) and Smriti Mandhana (41) put up a 70- run stand for the opening wicket to take India to the victory. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England 3rd Test: India dominate proceedings despite Jonny Bairstow's 89

While fielders dropped quite a few catches on day one of the third Test against England, Indian bowlers did not lose heart and restricted Alastair Cook-led side to 268/8. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham