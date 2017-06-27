Ravi Shastri to apply for India head coach job after Anil Kumble's exit

Virat Kohli, who had differences with former India coach Anil Kumble, has enjoyed solid relationship with Ravi Shastri, who worked as Team India director before Kumble was appointed as India coach. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Ravi Shastri has thrown his hat in the ring to become Team India head coach as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) searches for Anil Kumble’s replacement, who stepped down from the role following the differences with India skipper Virat Kohli, earlier this month.

Shastri had previously worked as Team India director, before Kumble became Indian coach last year.

While BCCI have the likes of Virender Sehwag, Dodda Ganesh, Richard Pybus, Lalchand Rajput and Tom Moody shortlisted, the Indian cricket board has extended the deadline to receive application for the role of India head coach to July 9.

In the past, Shastri and Kohli had enjoyed a solid working relationship. In fact, it was reported that Kohli wanted Shastri at the helm of the affairs before Cricket Advisory Committee of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman picked the former leg-spinner over Shastri.

However, with Kumble stepping down, stating that the “partnership” with Kohli was “untenable”. The CAC, within a year since Kumble’s appointment, will once again have the job to pick India coach.

Shastri, who is currently in London, confirmed to The New Indian Express about his decision to apply for the role of Team India head coach.

“Yes, I have decided to apply for the job,” said Shastri.

Earlier, there were reports of indicating Shastri would apply only if he is guaranteed to be given the job.

Shastri also quashed all such reports. The former India captain-turned-broadcaster said, “That’s all bull crap.”