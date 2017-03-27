Live| India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 3: India bank on Saha, Jadeja for big lead

India will bank on Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja and lower order’s batting heroics to secure a significantly big first-innings lead on Day 3 of the fourth Test against Australia in Dharamsala. (Photo: AP)

Dharamsala: The fight for first-innings lead, which may help a side to secure a potential upper hand in the fourth and final Test, will begin as India’s overnight batsmen – Wriddhiman Saha and Ravindra Jadeja – take field against Australia on Day 3 of the Test here on Monday.

After India managed to wrap up Australian innings for 300 on Day 1 following debutant Kuldeep Yadav’s four-wicket haul, Australia have made a strong comeback into the Test courtesy Nathan Lyon’s four-for on Day 2. Despite the fifties from KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara, Steve Smith-led side managed to restrict India at 248/6 at stumps on Day 2.

While India will bank on Saha, Jadeja and lower order’s batting heroics to secure at least a 100-run lead, Australia will be eager to dash India’s plans of big lead as Day 3 of the Test.