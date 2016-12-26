Sports, Cricket

Mohammed Shami slams trolls targeting his wife Hasin Jahan for ‘not wearing hijab’

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 26, 2016, 1:25 pm IST
Updated Dec 26, 2016, 2:12 pm IST
The Indian cricketer said that he knows what to do and what not to do.
Mohammed Shami posted a picture with his wife Hasin Jahan on Facebook. (Photo: Mohammed Shami Facebook)
Mumbai: Mohammed Shami on Monday has hit back at those who criticised his wife for not wearing hijab.

The Indian pace bowler had shared a picture of himself and his wife via his Facebook page.

The duo was criticised some members on the social media platform with one of them saying: “Sharm aani chahie shami, marna h ek din ye mat bhulo bibiyo ko kaise rakha jaye apne sathi cricker pathan brothar se sikho.” (“Shami, you should be ashamed. Don’t forget, you will die one day. You must learn from your fellow cricketers, Pathan brothers, that how one should treat their wives.”)

Some of the comments on Mohammed Shami

Shami, who was pivotal in India’s Test series win over England, did not take too kindly to the criticism dished out at him and his wife Hasin Jahan and made it clear that he is aware of what to do and what not to do.

Shami posted a strong message on his Facebook page saying:

Meanwhile, Shami found support from the likes of Mohammad Kaif and Indian badminton star Jwala Gutta amongst many others.

Kaif supports Shami

Jwala Gutta supports Shami

Tags: mohammed shami, hasin jahan, india vs england
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

