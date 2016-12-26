Mohammed Shami slams trolls targeting his wife Hasin Jahan for ‘not wearing hijab’

Mumbai: Mohammed Shami on Monday has hit back at those who criticised his wife for not wearing hijab.

The Indian pace bowler had shared a picture of himself and his wife via his Facebook page.

The duo was criticised some members on the social media platform with one of them saying: “Sharm aani chahie shami, marna h ek din ye mat bhulo bibiyo ko kaise rakha jaye apne sathi cricker pathan brothar se sikho.” (“Shami, you should be ashamed. Don’t forget, you will die one day. You must learn from your fellow cricketers, Pathan brothers, that how one should treat their wives.”)

Shami, who was pivotal in India’s Test series win over England, did not take too kindly to the criticism dished out at him and his wife Hasin Jahan and made it clear that he is aware of what to do and what not to do.

Shami posted a strong message on his Facebook page saying:

Meanwhile, Shami found support from the likes of Mohammad Kaif and Indian badminton star Jwala Gutta amongst many others.