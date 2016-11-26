LIVE| India vs England, 3rd Test Day 1: Jadeja drops Cook in slips

India, who are leading the five-match Test series 1-0, will like to extend their dominance as they take on Alastair Cook-led England in the third Test at Mohali. (Photo: BCCI)

England 12/0 from 3 overs

DROPPED! Ravindra Jadeja has failed to cash in on an easy chance in the slip. A repeat of Southampton 2014. Shami drew Cook forward as the England skipper edged it towards Jadeja. The ball went through Jadeja's hands. Poor stuff in the slip cordon.

Mohali: England have won the toss and elected to bat in the third Test against India at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Saturday.

Karun Nair is making his Test debut replacing injured KL Rahul while Parthiv Patel makes a comeback to India’s Test squad after Wriddhiman Saha is ruled out of the third Test following a strained left thigh.

England too have made multiple changes to the playing XI. Gareth Batty have replaced Zafar Ansari and Jos Buttler has taken Ben Duckett’s spot in the team. Chris Woakes, who did not play the second Test, replaces injured Stuart Broad in the team.

Virat Kohli and Co. will look to extend their dominance over the England side as India take on Alastair Cook-led unit as the third Test of the five-match series commences in Mohali.

While England are certain to replace Ben Duckett with Jos Buttler, India will field Parthiv Patel in place of Wriddhiman Saha. Although there is a possibility that both the teams will make changes to their pace bowling units, it is still not known who will be the exact replacements.

India, who crushed England in the Vizag Test to take 1-0 lead in the series, will once again bank on their spinners while England will expect more from their batsmen. While Cook, Hameed, Root, Stokes and Bairstow had their moments in the second Test, if England to win, they must click as a unit.

While ball tampering allegations against Kohli has generated a lot buzz following the second Test, Indian skipper would like the team not to think much about it and focus on keeping England under pressure.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Chesteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Parthiv Patel (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Amit Mishra.

England: Alastair Cook (captain), Haseeb Hamid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Ben Duckett, Adil Rashid, Jake Ball, Gary Balance, Jos Buttler, Steve Finn, Chris Woakes, Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad, Gareth Batty, Moeen Ali, Zafar Ansari.