 BREAKING !  :  In this March 29, 2016 photo, journalists look a image of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: AP) India files petition in Pak court against death penalty to Kulbhushan Jadhav
 
Sports, Cricket

Harbhajan Singh slams Jet Airways pilot for racist remarks, physical assault

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 26, 2017, 2:35 pm IST
Updated Apr 26, 2017, 2:58 pm IST
Bernd Hoesslin a pilot with Jet Airways called my fellow Indian (u bloody Indian get out of my flight), tweeted Harbhajan Singh.
Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to say that the Jet Airways pilot named Bernd Hoesslin “physically assaulted a lady and abused a physically challenged man”. (Photo: AP)
 Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to say that the Jet Airways pilot named Bernd Hoesslin “physically assaulted a lady and abused a physically challenged man”. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday lost his cool and lashed out at Jet Airways pilot for racial discrimination against a fellow Indian passenger on the flight

The off-spinner, who is currently playing for the Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians, took to Twitter to say that the pilot named Bernd Hoesslin “physically assaulted a lady and abused a physically challenged man”.

In a series of tweets, the senior Indian bowler termed the entire incident “disgraceful” and demanded a strict action against the person concerned.

Harbhajan Singh, Jet Airways, Mumbai Indians, Team India, Bernd Hoesslin

Harbhajan Singh, Jet Airways, Mumbai Indians, Team India, Bernd Hoesslin

Harbhajan Singh, Jet Airways, Mumbai Indians, Team India, Bernd Hoesslin

Tags: harbhajan singh, jet airways, mumbai indians, team india
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Harbhajan Singh gave a fitting reply to fan who asked him to wear a turban properly. (Photo: AFP)

‘Don’t teach me about Sikhism’: Harbhajan Singh silences fan on Twitter

Although he did not take any wickets against Delhi Daredevils, Harbhajan Singh was one of the most economic bowlers in the game.
24 Apr 2017 5:35 PM
As a reaction to the performance, Bhajji went on to the stage and apologised to Geeta for everything and anything wrong he may have said to her.

Harbhajan Singh apologises to wife Geeta Basra

The cricketer also shook a leg with his better half.
21 Apr 2017 12:20 AM

Nation Gallery

The Railways on Sunday introduced a see-through Vistadome coach on its Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train. (Photo: Suresh Prabhu/Twitter)

Prabhu flags off train with see-through Vistadome coach along Vizag-Araku
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a stupendous victory in UP, ending BJP’s 14-year exile in India’s most-populous state.

Modi’s magic brings a saffron Holi to Uttar Pradesh
11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Researchers discover 11 'strange' signals using telescope

(Representational image)
 

Man celebrates divorce by distributing 50 kg 'kaju barfi' in Gujarat

Rinkesh Rachchh is looking forward to getting married again (Photo: YouTube)
 

Harbhajan Singh slams Jet Airways pilot for racist remarks, physical assault

Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to say that the Jet Airways pilot named Bernd Hoesslin “physically assaulted a lady and abused a physically challenged man”. (Photo: AP)
 

Seven-year-old bags first job at a tech company

(Image: Chloe Bridgewater)
 

Samsung’s next VR headset will use your face to enhance your virtual experience

Imagine playing a VR game where you can simply control your character by looking at things in a way you would do in the normal world.
 

Has momma Soni Razdan approved of Alia and Sidharth’s relationship?

Alia Bhatt with Sidharth Malhotra and Soni Razdan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Yasir Shah stars as Pakistan rout West Indies in 1st Test

Yasir Shah's six-wicket haul in the second innings spearheaded Pakistan's win against West Indies. (Photo: AFP)

Champions Trophy 2017: India plays hardball

The Champions Trophy 2017 with Sydney’s Opera House and the Harbour Bridge in the background during a tour of Australia on Tuesday. (Photo: ICC)

IPL 2017 points table: RCB in deep trouble after rain washes out game against SRH

Virat Kohli looks on from the dressing room, as the Rain Gods play with RCB's fate in IPL 2017. (Photo: IPL/ Twitter)

IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant face formidable Kolkata Knight Riders

On a roll after three back-to-back wins, the resurgent Rising Pune Supergiant will face a tough challenge when they take on two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL encounter here on Wednesday.

Happy with my batting: Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham