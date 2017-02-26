Team India have the character to fight back against Australia: Sachin Tendulkar

Despite the morale-crushing nature of this huge defeat, Sachin Tendulkar believes that the current Indian cricket team, led by Virat Kohli, has the character to bounce back and clinch the series. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Former India star Sachin Tendulkar believes that India are still in with a shout in the Border-Gavaskar series, despite losing the first match to Australia by a whopping 333 runs.

“We've not lost the series. One loss does not mean we can't fight back,” Tendulkar said.

Australia, who were not given much of a chance by most of the critics, completely dominated the hosts on a rank-turner in Pune to end India’s 19-match run on Saturday.

In fact, they managed to complete the win with more than two days remaining in the Test match.

“Knowing the spirit of our team, I know they'll fight back. There are good and tough moments,” said Tendulkar. “It's all about how you stand back on your feet.”