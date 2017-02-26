Team India have the character to fight back against Australia: Sachin Tendulkar

Sports, Cricket

Australia managed to complete the 333-run win over India with more than two days remaining in the Pune Test match.
Despite the morale-crushing nature of this huge defeat, Sachin Tendulkar believes that the current Indian cricket team, led by Virat Kohli, has the character to bounce back and clinch the series. (Photo: AP)
Mumbai: Former India star Sachin Tendulkar believes that India are still in with a shout in the Border-Gavaskar series, despite losing the first match to Australia by a whopping 333 runs.

“We've not lost the series. One loss does not mean we can't fight back,” Tendulkar said.

Australia, who were not given much of a chance by most of the critics, completely dominated the hosts on a rank-turner in Pune to end India’s 19-match run on Saturday.

In fact, they managed to complete the win with more than two days remaining in the Test match.

Despite the morale-crushing nature of this huge defeat, Sachin believes that the current Indian cricket team, led by Virat Kohli, has the character to bounce back and clinch the series.

“Knowing the spirit of our team, I know they'll fight back. There are good and tough moments,” said Tendulkar. “It's all about how you stand back on your feet.”

