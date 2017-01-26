Live cricket score, Ind vs Eng, 1st T20I: Yuvraj out, Moeen Ali working the magic

Moeen Ali has done well to take the two important wickets of Yuvraj singh and Virat Kohli. (Photo: BCCI)

India: 76/3 from 12 overs

India: 76/3 from 10.3 overs

WICKET! Yuvraj singh mis-times a shot into the deep, as Adil Rashid takes a diving catch. There was some confusion with regards to how clean the catch was, but replays suggested that Rashid had his fingers under the ball when he caught it.

India: 75/2 from 10 overs

Yuvraj singh is also getting into the attack. plays a cracking boundary off Ali.

India: 68/2 from 9 overs

India are ticking the scoreboard over despite losing two early wickets. Raina has taken the charge over from Kohli.

India: 58/2 from 8 overs

Very good start by Moeen Ali. Gave just three runs off that over, and took the important wicket of Kohli.

India: 55/2 from 7.1 overs

WICKET! Morgan's plow of introducing spin into the attack has worled perfectly. Moeen Ali gets the danger man Kohli. England skipper Morgan with a brilliant catch.

India: 55/1 from 7 overs

Stokes into the attack. The all rounder has tightened the screws a little in thsi over.

India: 47/1 from 6 overs

Another big over, as India pick 11 runs off Chris Jordan. Suresh Raina, who has come out in place of Rahul, has gotten into the offensive straight away.

India: 34/1 from 4.3 overs

WICKET! Jordan back into the attack, and England draw first blood. The Englishman's extra pace surprised Rahul, who lobbed an easy catch to Adil Rashid.

India: 33/0 from 4 overs

Liam Plunkett into the attack, and Kohli welcomes him with a couple of boundaries. However, Plunkett showed good character to come back with a few good deliveries, tightening the screw on the Indian openers.

India: 22/0 from 3 overs

A good over by Mills. Gives only six runs away in that over. That could put some pressure on the Indians batsmen.

India: 16/0 from 2 overs

The skipper is taking the attack to the England bowlers. Hits another boundary off Jordan's bowling. He sliced his lofted shot a little, but got enough flight on the shot to clear the fielder over mid on, as the ball rams into the advertising hoardings after one bounce.

India: 9/0 from 1 over

Virat Kohli got off the mark in T20I cricket with a cracking boundary off Tymal Mills. Rahul also got off the mark with a four. Good start by the home side.

Toss: Eoin Morgan has won the toss, and has decided to field first

Starting XI:

India: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Suresh Raina, Parvez Rasool, Y Chahal, Ashish Nehra, Jaspreet Bumrah.

England: Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mils.

Preview:

After clinching Test series and ODI series against England, Virat Kohli will be eager to start his journey as India’s full-time T20 skipper on a winning note as the hometeam takes on England in the first game of the three-match T20 series at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Thursday.

Although Kohli did not start of a winning note as Test and ODI captain of the Indian team, he will aim to break that record in his first game as T20 skipper. While Indian middle order are in a good form, India are yet to sort out their opening problems as Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane were below-par in the ODI series. While Kohli has backed his openers, it will be a good move to pick young swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who can open the innings, in the playing XI. While India have struggled with their openers’ form, England, despite losing the ODI series, will be relieved to have Jason Roy, who scored three fifties in the ODI series, at the top.

Parvez Rasool will beplaying his first T20I for India, at the Green Park Oval in Kanpur. (Photo: PTI)

However, England will want to improve their bowling performance by leaps and bounds. The visitors allowed India to score big in ODI series despite having them in a spot of bother in all the games. The hometeam, who has brought back Ashish Nehra to partner Jasprit Bumrah, will look to contain Morgan and Co.