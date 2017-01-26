Rahul Dravid declines honorary doctorate from Bangalore University

Bengaluru: Former Indian cricket captain and batting legend Rahul Dravid on Wednesday declined to accept an honorary doctorate to be conferred on him by the Bangalore University. He was to be honoured during the 52nd convocation of the university on Friday.

The humble cricketer has written to university vice-chancellor B. Thimmegowda that he would rather earn a doctorate degree by accomplishing some form of academic research in the field of sports than accept the honorary degree. Mr Thimmegowda in a press release has stated that the decision to honour Dravid was taken by the university and the Governor, who is the chancellor of universities.