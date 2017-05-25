Sports, Cricket

BCCI invites applications for new India head coach; Kumble to face the axe?

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 25, 2017, 2:34 pm IST
Updated May 25, 2017, 3:00 pm IST
Anil Kumble has had a successful stint with Team India, leading them to the summit of the ICC Test team rankings last year.
India have registered Test series wins against West Indies, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh, and Australia under Anil Kumble's regime. (Photo: AFP)
Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday invited applications for the post of the head coach of the men’s national cricket team, which is currently held by Anil Kumble.

A BCCI release said that the former Team India captain “will be a direct entry for the (application) process”.

The Indian cricket board also stated that a member of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) will oversee the hiring process for the national team head coach, which is set to be carried out by the Cricket Advisory Committee, comprising former Team India greats Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and VVS Laxman.

According to the BCCI release, the trio of former India batsmen “will conduct interviews and seek presentations to select the best possible candidate to guide the team and take Indian cricket forward.”

Kumble’s contract with the BCCI runs out after the end of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in England, which is when the former leggie will complete one year in the post.

While certain media reports have suggested that the BCCI may not be too happy with Kumble, the 46-year-old has had a successful stint with Team India, leading them to the summit of the ICC Test rankings with series victories against the West Indies (overseas), New Zealand, England, Bangladesh, and Australia.

The ‘Men in Blue’ have also impressed in the shorter formats of the game, earning T20 and ODI series wins against New Zealand and England, at home.

Kumble has been outspoken about giving a pay hike to the players and the coaches (including himself). Recently, Kumble’s former Team India spin-twin Harbhajan Singh wrote to the India coach, to bring to his attention the plight of the cricketers who take part in the Ranji Trophy.

Some reports also suggest that BCCI may be looking at a bigger role for Kumble, not unlike the Director of Cricket role being performed by former England captain Andrew Strauss for the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Tags: team india, anil kumble, bcci
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

