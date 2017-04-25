Ghatge or Ghose? Zaheer Khan engaged; Delhi Daredevils, Kumble tag wrong Sagarika

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge took to Twitter to announce about their engagement. (Photo: Sagarika Ghatge Twitter)

Mumbai: While no one would doubt their intentions, Delhi Daredevils and Anil Kumble goofed up in their congratulatory tweets for Zaheer Khan, who took to Twitter to announce his engagement with actress Sagarika Ghatge on Monday.

Zaheer said:

Sagarika too shared the news with a tweet, saying;

However, Delhi Daredevils – the side which is being captained by Zaheer in the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League – tagged wrong Sagarika and went on to congratulate Sagarika Ghose, who is a senior journalist, a broadcaster and an author, instead of movie star Sagarika Ghatge. Anil Kumble too goofed up similarly.

While both – DD and Kumble, deleted the tweet, not before the screenshots of the previous tweets went viral in addition to Ghose reply “oops wrong Sagarika, sirs! Main do bachche ki ma hoon.”

DD played it safe later on as they did not tag Sagarika in their tweet and just went ahead with "#Sagarika" while Kumble tagged the correct Sagarika.