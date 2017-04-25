Sports, Cricket

Ghatge or Ghose? Zaheer Khan engaged; Delhi Daredevils, Kumble tag wrong Sagarika

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 25, 2017, 12:57 pm IST
Updated Apr 25, 2017, 1:07 pm IST
DD played it safe later on as they just went ahead with "#Sagarika" while Kumble tagged the correct Sagarika.
Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge took to Twitter to announce about their engagement. (Photo: Sagarika Ghatge Twitter)
 Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge took to Twitter to announce about their engagement. (Photo: Sagarika Ghatge Twitter)

Mumbai: While no one would doubt their intentions, Delhi Daredevils and Anil Kumble goofed up in their congratulatory tweets for Zaheer Khan, who took to Twitter to announce his engagement with actress Sagarika Ghatge on Monday.

Zaheer said:

Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Twitter, Zaheer Khan Sagarika Ghatge engagement

Sagarika too shared the news with a tweet, saying;

Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Twitter, Zaheer Khan Sagarika Ghatge engagement

However, Delhi Daredevils – the side which is being captained by Zaheer in the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League – tagged wrong Sagarika and went on to congratulate Sagarika Ghose, who is a senior journalist, a broadcaster and an author, instead of movie star Sagarika Ghatge. Anil Kumble too goofed up similarly.

Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Twitter, Zaheer Khan Sagarika Ghatge engagement, Sagarika Ghose

Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Twitter, Zaheer Khan Sagarika Ghatge engagement, Anil Kumble

While both – DD and Kumble, deleted the tweet, not before the screenshots of the previous tweets went viral in addition to Ghose reply “oops wrong Sagarika, sirs! Main do bachche ki ma hoon.”

Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Twitter, Zaheer Khan Sagarika Ghatge engagement, Sagarika Ghose

DD played it safe later on as they did not tag Sagarika in their tweet and just went ahead with "#Sagarika" while Kumble tagged the correct Sagarika.

Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Twitter, Zaheer Khan Sagarika Ghatge engagement

Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Twitter, Zaheer Khan Sagarika Ghatge engagement, Anil Kumble

Tags: zaheer khan, sagarika ghatge, delhi daredevils, anil kumble
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Zaheer Khan on Monday announced that he has finally sealed the deal with a dazzling rock on his girlfriend Sagarika Ghatge's finger. (Photo: Zaheer Khan Twitter)

Zaheer Khan announces engagement with Sagarika Ghatge

'Never laugh at your wife's choices. You are one of them !!!' wrote Zaheer Khan as he announced his engagement with Sagarika Ghatge.
25 Apr 2017 9:42 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

The Suwori tribal festival in Assam is celebrated by locals with traditional elephant fights, elephant races, horse race and tug of war. (Photo: AP)

Assamese locals celebrate the Suwori tribal festival with song and dance
American sand artist Jim Denevan creates exceptional art through geometrical designs that need to be viewed aerially to understand the idea behind them. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

Sand artist creates breathtaking designs that can only be understood aerially
Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Artist 'vandalises' dirty vehicles parked on streets to create art
Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe who became popular as Salt Bae after his sprinkling skills went viral recent posted a photo of him casting his vote in the Turkey elections and photoshoppers had a lot of fun with it. (Photo: Reddit)

Salt Bae cast his vote in his signature pose and the Internet couldn't handle it
Coachella is an annual music festival that takes place at the Empire Polo Club where several new artists perform their latest songs to a large crowd. (Photo: AP)

Lady Gaga. Lorde and Kendrick Lamar rock Coachella Music Festival
Good Friday is the day most followers carry out the enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus before he is resurrected on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Worshippers around the world take part in the Good Friday ritual before Easter
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung and Qualcomm begin work on the Snapdragon 845

the SD835 is exclusively built by Samsung on the 10 nm manufacturing process and was first featured on the Samsung Galaxy S8. Due to that, other manufacturers like Xiaomi had to wait to get access to the chipset for launching their own flagships
 

Twitterati reacts as Chetan Bhagat replaces Tagore and Amitav Ghosh in DU syllabus

The author took to Twitter to share the news but was trolled instead for it. (Photo: Twitter/ChetanBhagat)
 

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani are now officially divorced

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani.
 

Ghatge or Ghose? Zaheer Khan engaged; Delhi Daredevils, Kumble tag wrong Sagarika

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge took to Twitter to announce about their engagement. (Photo: Sagarika Ghatge Twitter)
 

Aamir attends award show after 16-years on Lata ji's request; receives one for Dangal

Aamir Khan with Lata Mangeshkar at Dinanath Mangeshkar Awards.
 

Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant: Rohit Sharma fined

Rohit Sharma lost his cool on on-field umpire S Ravi during the Mumbai Indians versus Rising Pune Supergiant game in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant: Rohit Sharma fined

Rohit Sharma lost his cool on on-field umpire S Ravi during the Mumbai Indians versus Rising Pune Supergiant game in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: BCCI)

Mumbai Indians v Rising Pune Supergiant: Rohit Sharma loses his cool on umpire S Ravi

Rohit Sharma was not pleased as the on-field umpire S Ravi did not signal wide despite the ball seemed to have gone outside the tramline in the final over of Mumbai Indians' chase. (Photo: PTI)

Former South African Test cricketer Lonwabo Tsotsobe charged with attempted fixing

Lonwabo Tsotsobe was provisionally suspended from taking part in any official cricket, although he hasn't played any top-level games for more than a year. (Photo: AFP)

Zaheer Khan announces engagement with Sagarika Ghatge

Zaheer Khan on Monday announced that he has finally sealed the deal with a dazzling rock on his girlfriend Sagarika Ghatge's finger. (Photo: Zaheer Khan Twitter)

IPL 2017: Royal Challengers Bangalore look for redemption

Virat Kohli
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham