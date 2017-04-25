Live | IPL 2017, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Both Virat Kohli and David Warner will be looking to get RCB and SRH out of their current rut. (Photo: BCCI)

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to get back to winning ways at the Chinnaswami Stadium in Bangalore, after experiencing a few setbacks in their last few matches this in IPL 2017.

RCB have been on extremely poor form so war, managing to win only wto of the seven matches they have played so far. The most morale-crushing of these defeats came against at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where they suffered an 82 run-defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders. To add salt to their wounds, KKR bundled an RCB lineup boasting of big names like Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Kedar Jadhav, for just 49 runs; this was the lowest team total in the history of IPL.

On the other hand, defending champions SRH have slipped a couple of places from their more usual top spot, after losses to Rising Pune Supergiant.

The teams that are already in the top four will try to claim the top spot, as it would ensure that they get the lowest ranked qualifying team in the qualifiers, and a direct passage to the final.