 LIVE !  :  Both Virat Kohli and David Warner will be looking to get RCB and SRH out of their current rut. (Photo: BCCI) Live | IPL 2017, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
 
Sports, Cricket

Live | IPL 2017, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 25, 2017, 7:24 pm IST
Updated Apr 25, 2017, 7:33 pm IST
RCB are languishing at the bottom of IPL 2017 after suffering an 82-run loss against KKR, in which they were bundled out for 49.
Both Virat Kohli and David Warner will be looking to get RCB and SRH out of their current rut. (Photo: BCCI)
 Both Virat Kohli and David Warner will be looking to get RCB and SRH out of their current rut. (Photo: BCCI)

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to get back to winning ways at the Chinnaswami Stadium in Bangalore, after experiencing a few setbacks in their last few matches this in IPL 2017.

RCB have been on extremely poor form so war, managing to win only wto of the seven matches they have played so far. The most morale-crushing of these defeats came against at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where they suffered an 82 run-defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders. To add salt to their wounds, KKR bundled an RCB lineup boasting of big names like Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Kedar Jadhav, for just 49 runs; this was the lowest team total in the history of IPL.

On the other hand, defending champions SRH have slipped a couple of places from their more usual top spot, after losses to Rising Pune Supergiant.

The teams that are already in the top four will try to claim the top spot, as it would ensure that they get the lowest ranked qualifying team in the qualifiers, and a direct passage to the final.

Tags: ipl 2017, royal challengers bangalore (rcb), sunrisers hyderabad
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Related Stories

In a stunning collapse against Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore were all out for 49, the lowest score in the history of IPL. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017: Royal Challengers Bangalore bowled out for 49 by Kolkata Knight Riders

The hosts had put up a modest total on the board as they were all out for 131 with RCB leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal taking three wickets.
24 Apr 2017 2:51 AM
MS Dhoni turned back the clock as he hammered 61 off 34 balls to seal Rising Pune Supergiant’s 6-wicket win against defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

IPL 2017, RPS vs SRH: MS Dhoni powers Rising Pune Supergiant's to win

MS Dhoni's unbeaten 61-run knock sealed RPS' 2nd win in a row.
22 Apr 2017 3:11 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

The Suwori tribal festival in Assam is celebrated by locals with traditional elephant fights, elephant races, horse race and tug of war. (Photo: AP)

Assamese locals celebrate the Suwori tribal festival with song and dance
American sand artist Jim Denevan creates exceptional art through geometrical designs that need to be viewed aerially to understand the idea behind them. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

Sand artist creates breathtaking designs that can only be understood aerially
Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Artist 'vandalises' dirty vehicles parked on streets to create art
Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe who became popular as Salt Bae after his sprinkling skills went viral recent posted a photo of him casting his vote in the Turkey elections and photoshoppers had a lot of fun with it. (Photo: Reddit)

Salt Bae cast his vote in his signature pose and the Internet couldn't handle it
Coachella is an annual music festival that takes place at the Empire Polo Club where several new artists perform their latest songs to a large crowd. (Photo: AP)

Lady Gaga. Lorde and Kendrick Lamar rock Coachella Music Festival
Good Friday is the day most followers carry out the enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus before he is resurrected on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Worshippers around the world take part in the Good Friday ritual before Easter
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sanjay Dutt gets emotional on last day of his comeback film shoot Bhoomi

Sanjay Dutt with his 'Bhoomi' team on the last day of the shoot on set.
 

Cuteness alert: Salman’s new stills from Tubelight will leave you endeared

Salman Khan
 

Hotel sticks ‘No Sex’ notice in room for the most bizarre reason

The photo of the notice was posted by the guest on Reddit to say thank you to the hotel and that is when it went viral. (Photo: Reddit)
 

‘Felt like sh*t,’ says Kangana Ranaut on Rangoon debacle

Kangana Ranaut
 

Youngest Indian chancellor bags Kerala state award for academic excellence

Nair is also the founder of The Automobile Society (India) and The Engineer's Outlook Magazine. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Study reveals public places most popular among couples for sex

Might want to take precautions though (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Vasu Paranjpe recalls young SachinTendulkar on his 44th birthday

Former cricketer Vasu Paranjpe said that the main difference between Sachin Tendulkar and other youngsters was that he batted in 7 to 8 nets everyday for extra practice. (Photo: AP)

BCCI rejects ICC chief Shashank Manohar's offer of additional USD 100 million

If Shashank Manohar's proposal is passed by the ICC, then BCCI's share comes down drastically to USD 290 million from USD 579 million which even the Committee of Administrators (COA) had found unacceptable. (Photo: AFP)

IPL 2017: Irfan Pathan replaces injured Bravo in Gujarat Lions squad

Irfan Pathan has bagged a total of 80 wickets from 102 IPL games he played so far besides also notching up 1137 runs at a strike-rate of 120.57. (Photo: AFP)

Ajinkya Rahane, Harbhjan Singh defend Rohit Sharma over heated exchange with umpire

The final over of the Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant game at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday witnessed a heated conversation between MI skipper Rohit Sharma and the on-field umpire S Ravi. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant: Rohit Sharma fined

Rohit Sharma lost his cool on on-field umpire S Ravi during the Mumbai Indians versus Rising Pune Supergiant game in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham