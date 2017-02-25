Steve O'Keefe takes 12 as Australia trounce India by 333 runs

Pune: Unheralded left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe on Saturday grabbed a sensational match-haul of 12 wickets as a sloppy
The embarrassing defeat also ended
The 32-year-old O'Keefe did the star turn once again with identical figures of 6/35 in both innings as
It was a total disaster for the World No.1 Test team, who were simply outclassed in all departments of the game and they further compounded their miseries with atrocious shot selection, shoddy fielding and poor referrals.
Skipper Virat Kohli had a rare bad Test match where he had scores 0 and 13 in both innings of the game.
Kohli was out in the second innings shouldering arms to an angled delivery from O'Keefe which dashed
As many as six Indian batsmen failed to reach double figures with only Cheteshwar Pujara showing some stomach for fight with a score of 31.
After Smith's superb 109 – his 18th Test ton on a spiteful pitch – there was no comeback for
With demons of the turner working overtime on their minds, the Indian batsmen were unable to negotiate the turner which boomeranged on them.
The Indian batsmen, similar to the first innings, had no clue on how to tackle 32-year-old O'Keefe, who had his finest hour in international cricket.
Neither could they properly negotiate wily Nathan Lyon (4/53) as both made life miserable for the Indian batsmen.
In fact, the Aussie spinners showed how to bowl on a turner something that was lacking in Ravichandran Ashwin (match figures of 7/182), Ravindra Jadeja (match haul of 5/139) and Jayant Yadav (2/101).
After the 7/11 debacle in the first innings, the second innings saw
Earlier, Australia having taken a commanding first innings lead of 155 by scoring 260 and then bundling out the hosts for a paltry 105 rode on captain Stephen Smith’s lucky and plucky first-ever century on Indian soil (109) to make 285 before they were dismissed at the end of the first session which was extended.
Smith, given multiple lives, compiled his first hundred in this country and of the series itself as
Vijay and Rahul both were trapped leg before, by O'Keefe and Lyon respectively and also foolishly decided to go in for DRS when both appeared to be caught plumb in front, leaving
While Vijay was deceived by a straight ball, Rahul played back to be low on the pads and both were instantly given out before asking for DRS.
Kohli and no. 3 Pujara, who looked the most assured of the top order in handing vicious turn, took the score along to 47 when the
Rahane was out on the drive, caught by
And to make matters even more hopeless for the hosts, Ravichandran Ashwin was out leg before to O'Keefe. Ashwin was given not out by the umpire before
Later Saha was out leg before in the last over before tea to complete a miserable second session for the home team.
The visitors added 142 runs in the extended opening session in 41 overs after commencing at the overnight 143 for 4 with Smith (59) and Mitchell Marsh (21) at the crease.
Smith curbed his natural attacking instincts to slowly and steadily inch his way to 109 in 255 minutes and 202 balls, inclusive of 11 fours, when he was trapped leg before by Ravindra Jadeja for his second wicket of the morning.
However, by the time of the visiting team’s skipper departure at 246 the Australian lead had swelled past the 400 mark, a huge one by any reckoning that looks impregnable on this treacherous pitch.
Mitchell Starc, who made a whirlwind 61 in the first innings, later treated the bowlers harshly by striking 3 sixes and 2 fours in a quick-fire 30 off 31 balls before he was caught in the deep off Ravichandran Ashwin to give the off spinner his first wicket of the day and fourth overall.
Jadeja sent back Marsh for 31 and Stephen O?Keefe for 6 to terminate the innings and end up with innings figures of 3 for 65 while Ashwin's analysis read 4 for 119.
Umesh Yadav, the only other successful bowler, finished with 2 for 39 to add to his 4 for 32 in the first innings.